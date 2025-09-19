Ivanka Trump's Political Loyalty May Not Rest With Donald, According To Kamala Harris

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ivanka Trump permanently removed herself from politics after acting as a senior White House advisor to her father during his first term in office. And though she cited family as her reason for keeping away, could her history with Democratic politician Kamala Harris have something to do with it? According to Harris, who spoke about Ivanka in her forthcoming memoir, "107 Days," Donald Trump once alluded to his daughter's fondness for her.

In an excerpt from the book, published by The New York Times ahead of its September 23 release, Harris described a phone call she had with Donald, who — based on what Harris wrote — was privately cordial with his political opponent, despite slamming her in public. Strangely, during the phone call, the then-Republican presidential nominee told Harris that Ivanka was an admirer of hers. The former vice president interpreted Donald's benevolence as a scheme. "He's a con man. He's really good at it," she wrote, per The Times. "I'd readied myself for a phone conversation with Mr. Hyde, but Dr. Jekyll had picked up the call." However, Ivanka's charitable history with Harris suggests that what Donald said about his daughter could be true.