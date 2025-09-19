Kate Middleton Is Clearly Melania Trump's Favorite Royal (Sorry, Camilla)
Melania Trump drew attention during the U.K. state visit when she wore a giant hat that covered her eyes. Thankfully, she changed into something a bit more relaxed when she met with Catherine, Princess of Wales. Kate was hosting Melania for a visit with some young Scouts from London; it was the first time the two women were together at an event without any other royals. And Melania looked like she was having a great time with Kate. The two of them were pictured playing with the kids, and Melania looked as happy as we've ever seen her in a while with none of the sour-faced looks that we've seen from Melania around Donald Trump.
This may have caused some friction between Kate and Queen Camilla; there was a moment when Kate and Melania were chatting together outside of Windsor Castle, and Camilla seemed to be left out of the conversation. Camilla then seemed to motion to Kate to, essentially, move along. Some people on social media thought this moment with Camilla and Kate was particularly awkward and, as one person said, "rude." Another person noted that it wasn't the type of thing that Queen Elizabeth would have done.
Melania Trump seemed at ease with Kate during her trip, and Donald complimented Kate's looks multiple times
The Instagram account for the Prince and Princess of Wales shared some photos of Catherine, Princess of Wales with Melania Trump. On the photos, one person commented: "I've never seen Melania look happy like this. Bravo to our fabulous Royal Family."
There have been rumors that Queen Camilla is jealous of Kate, and Melania seemingly having such a good time with Kate doesn't do much to dispel those. Melania did spend some time with Camilla alone during the U.K. state visit as well. Camilla took Melania on a tour of parts of Windsor Castle, including Queen Mary's Dolls' House and the Royal Library. The two seemed to have a good enough time together, but people have really taken notice of the rapport that Melania seemed to have with Kate.
Donald Trump also seemed to be choosing favorites during the state visit. He referred to Kate multiple times as beautiful. The first time was when he and Melania arrived at Windsor Castle, and they were greeted by Kate and William, Prince of Wales. The second time was in his speech at the state banquet. We haven't heard reports of him referring to Camilla in the same way on the trip.