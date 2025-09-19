Kate Middleton Is Clearly Melania Trump's Favorite Royal (Sorry, Camilla)

Melania Trump drew attention during the U.K. state visit when she wore a giant hat that covered her eyes. Thankfully, she changed into something a bit more relaxed when she met with Catherine, Princess of Wales. Kate was hosting Melania for a visit with some young Scouts from London; it was the first time the two women were together at an event without any other royals. And Melania looked like she was having a great time with Kate. The two of them were pictured playing with the kids, and Melania looked as happy as we've ever seen her in a while with none of the sour-faced looks that we've seen from Melania around Donald Trump.

This may have caused some friction between Kate and Queen Camilla; there was a moment when Kate and Melania were chatting together outside of Windsor Castle, and Camilla seemed to be left out of the conversation. Camilla then seemed to motion to Kate to, essentially, move along. Some people on social media thought this moment with Camilla and Kate was particularly awkward and, as one person said, "rude." Another person noted that it wasn't the type of thing that Queen Elizabeth would have done.