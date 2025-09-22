Fox News Anchor Maria Bartiromo's Most Embarrassing Outfit Fails
Some days our outfits are just not as we had envisioned: the shoes don't go with the belt, or the fabrics just don't work well together. Even celebs at the Emmys can rock some disastrous looks. None of us are immune to a clothing clash, and in the case of Maria Bartiromo, these non-cohesive looks run amok.
Maria Bartiromo is a news anchor who hosts the Fox News show "Mornings with Maria," as well as "Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street." The journalist also appears on "Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo." Needless to say, Bartiromo is constantly and consistently in front of a camera and very often needs to dress professionally.
While there are styles that Bartiromo pulls off well, she does occasionally don an outfit that just misses the mark in terms of fashion. She may not be one of the worst-dressed celebrities, but she has had some embarrassing outfit fails.
The outdated ruffle and too-long pant
In May 2025, Maria Bartiromo posted this photo on Instagram after an interview with an FBI official. For the occasion, Bartiromo chose a tan pantsuit with a white ruffled top and a pointed-toe shoe. The outdated, heavy ruffles that drape down the shirt's front are reminiscent of an '80s prom look, and the wide-leg pants are far too large on her.
While wide-leg pants are back in style, the fit is key. The hem of the Bartiromo's pants drags on the sidewalk and envelopes her shoes whole, leaving only the tips of the toes exposed. Overall, the outfit doesn't appear to fit her well, and the ruffles age her.
The overwhelming Swiss fur look
In January 2025, Maria Bartiromo shared this wintry look on Instagram. The vision is almost there with this outfit, a bundled-up look for Swiss Alps. However, the fur coat with the discolored collar accessorized with a quilted hat and pearl hoop earrings is too much.
The neutral tones don't match and don't complement each other well, as the coat is a warmer shade while the hat is a colder tan. To add to this, there are too many textures for the look: quilt, fur, and pearl details. She could have easily worn a plain white knitted hat, which would have calmed the look down without overwhelming her image.
Bartiromo's Kentucky Derby outfit needed contrast
Maria Bartiromo took to Instagram to show off her on-air Kentucky Derby look in June 2024. The color of her hat does not match well with the outfit, and the colors do not contrast well enough to be fitting for the traditional avant-garde Kentucky Derby wear.
The cream of the hat is a harsh pairing with the intensity of the vibrant red of her suit jacket. Had she gone with something with a little more contrast, the journalist would appear more sophisticated for the celebration. Instead, she looks ill-prepared for the event and could have ended up on a Kentucky Derby worst-dressed list.
The red fur hat look with too many textures
Maria Bartiromo took to Instagram in January 2024 to ask, "Hat or no hat?" With this look, the answer should have been a no. As we've seen, Bartiromo loves texture, but yet again, these textures just don't complement each other well. Wearing a formal vest with a laid-back sweater (already clashing), she tops the look off with a loud, maroon-colored hat.
She would have benefited from creating more contrast in color, not style, between her vest and sweater. While the hat color accompanies the navy well, the fur does not. Opting for a knitted hat, like her sweater, would create cohesion between the pieces, where here the coloring and fabric create total separation.
The skinny belt that totally missed the mark
Maria Bartiromo took a trip to Positano, Italy in September 2023, and shared her vacation look on Instagram. Looking at this outfit as a whole, there are just so many missteps in the final execution. Between the fit and the styling choices, this is a major outfit fail.
First off, her top does not fit her, bagging around the cutouts for her arms. Secondly, the huge cargo pockets on the skirt are far too large and distract from the flow of the fabric. Lastly, the skinny belt added on top of the skirt is completely wrong for the look. At the end of the day, this look was a complete failure.
This jumpsuit and necklace combo was just too much
Lastly, is this disastrous blue jumpsuit. Maria Bartiromo showed off this look on Instagram in May 2025 in honor of Mother's Day. The paisley pattern is overpowering on this piece. With an outfit so loud, pairing it with subtler pieces would have worked wonders, but that's not what Bartiromo chose to do.
Instead, she paired it with a dainty tassel belt that is too dark and so wrong for this look. Bartiromo further accessorized this outfit with a huge chunky teal necklace with a teardrop pendant surrounded by gold. It's too much for a piece that is already so overwhelming.