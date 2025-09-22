Fox News Anchor Maria Bartiromo's Most Embarrassing Outfit Fails

Some days our outfits are just not as we had envisioned: the shoes don't go with the belt, or the fabrics just don't work well together. Even celebs at the Emmys can rock some disastrous looks. None of us are immune to a clothing clash, and in the case of Maria Bartiromo, these non-cohesive looks run amok.

Maria Bartiromo is a news anchor who hosts the Fox News show "Mornings with Maria," as well as "Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street." The journalist also appears on "Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo." Needless to say, Bartiromo is constantly and consistently in front of a camera and very often needs to dress professionally.

While there are styles that Bartiromo pulls off well, she does occasionally don an outfit that just misses the mark in terms of fashion. She may not be one of the worst-dressed celebrities, but she has had some embarrassing outfit fails.