Disgraced News Anchor Matt Lauer Totally Transformed Since Being Fired From The Today Show
The following article includes allegations of rape.
Matt Lauer was recently spotted on a rare public outing in Sag Harbor, New York, and a photo shows that his appearance has transformed since he was fired from "Today" in 2017. In the photo posted to Instagram in August 2025 by celebrity photographer Elder Ordonez, the disgraced news anchor appeared to be exiting an SUV wearing a black-and-white shirt with a geometric pattern, white jeans, and white sneakers. His outfit is casual, but he doesn't look great. Lauer, 67, is bald in the photo, and while the (lack of) hairstyle doesn't do him favors, it's the deep wrinkles in his face that age him the most.
Although Lauer stays out of the public eye these days, he attended Don Lemon's wedding reception in Manhattan in April 2024, and it looks like he has aged significantly in the 1.5 years since the event. Many of the commenters in Ordonez's Instagram thread agree. "That shirt and skinny jeans at his age, I [have] some questions," someone wrote. "I thought it was Pitbull after a long illness," someone else said, emphasizing that Lauer doesn't look like a co-anchor on a national morning news program anymore. Lauer had been balding during his later years on air, but he still had salt-and-pepper hair, fewer visible signs of aging on his face, and his style was significantly elevated.
Matt Lauer doesn't have to keep up appearances for the public anymore
The world was shocked in November 2017 when Matt Lauer was fired from his "Today" hosting duties after an NBC employee filed a sexual assault complaint against him that was "serious enough that he was terminated," People reported. The complaint was filed on Monday, November 27, 2017 and after a short investigation, Lauer was informed of his termination on the evening of November 28 and never appeared on the network again. It was later revealed that a woman named Brooke Nevils had accused him of raping her in a hotel room when they worked together covering the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. Lauer denied the allegations in an open letter in Variety and an op-ed published by Mediaite in 2020, saying he thought the sexual encounter was consensual.
In November 2024, a source close to Lauer told People he lives a voluntarily unemployed life in the Hamptons. "He doesn't work and he doesn't have to. He's not looking to. He was a journalist at heart and he did some impactful political interviews that spanned his career, but the current cycle of politics isn't anything even people who have been doing it for a long time are really excited to cover," the source said.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).