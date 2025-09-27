Disgraced News Anchor Matt Lauer Totally Transformed Since Being Fired From The Today Show

The following article includes allegations of rape.

Matt Lauer was recently spotted on a rare public outing in Sag Harbor, New York, and a photo shows that his appearance has transformed since he was fired from "Today" in 2017. In the photo posted to Instagram in August 2025 by celebrity photographer Elder Ordonez, the disgraced news anchor appeared to be exiting an SUV wearing a black-and-white shirt with a geometric pattern, white jeans, and white sneakers. His outfit is casual, but he doesn't look great. Lauer, 67, is bald in the photo, and while the (lack of) hairstyle doesn't do him favors, it's the deep wrinkles in his face that age him the most.

Although Lauer stays out of the public eye these days, he attended Don Lemon's wedding reception in Manhattan in April 2024, and it looks like he has aged significantly in the 1.5 years since the event. Many of the commenters in Ordonez's Instagram thread agree. "That shirt and skinny jeans at his age, I [have] some questions," someone wrote. "I thought it was Pitbull after a long illness," someone else said, emphasizing that Lauer doesn't look like a co-anchor on a national morning news program anymore. Lauer had been balding during his later years on air, but he still had salt-and-pepper hair, fewer visible signs of aging on his face, and his style was significantly elevated.