The Red Flag In Elizabeth Banks' Relationship That Everyone Ignores

Regardless of your taste in movies and TV shows, there's a pretty good chance you've seen Elizabeth Banks in something. Since getting her start in showiz (and changing her name), she's appeared in everything from action-adventure flicks like "The Hunger Games," and superhero blockbusters like "Spider-Man," to sports biopics like "Invincible" and comedies like "The 40-Year-Old Virgin." Banks even appeared in an episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" you probably forgot about. Naturally, she's had plenty of on-screen love interests as well, from Chris Pratt in "The Lego Movie" to Seth Rogen in "Zack and Miri." But in real life, Banks is married to Max Handelman, a Hollywood producer and former sports writer. Unfortunately, their relationship does have a bit of a red flag that everyone sort of tends to ignore.

During a 2012 appearance on "Conan," Banks recalled meeting Handelman as soon as she started college — the catch being that she was actually still dating her high school boyfriend when she and her now-husband got together. "I dated the same guy all through high school," Banks said, adding, "And I basically — and he knows this, so ... this is no surprise to him — cheated on him with my now-husband." Obviously, beginning a relationship with someone you cheated on your former partner with doesn't usually tend to go well. However, to be fair to Banks, she and Handelman were very young at the time. And although the morally questionable start of their can certainly be seen as a red flag, their continued commitment to each other all these years later is a green flag if ever there was one.