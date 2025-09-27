Trump Barbie 2.0: Monica Crowley & Kristi Noem Are A Match Made In Mar-A-Lago Face Heaven
The wildest transformations of MAGA supporters have been taking over politics, one surgery at a time. The "Mar-a-Lago face," a phrase coined by the New York Post, is a growing cosmetic trend (specifically within the Trump-led MAGA movement) that's hallmarked by exaggerated facial features that have been cosmetically enhanced. Set apart from just any plastic surgery look, the Mar-a-Lago face is explicitly categorized by large, puffy lips; expressionless foreheads and eyebrows; and high, bulging cheeks. Monica Crowley, the Chief of Protocol for the United States, and the Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, have joined the ranks of their cohorts who have undergone these drastic face transformations, leaving them nearly unrecognizable.
Though Noem has never publicly confirmed undergoing plastic surgery, according to board-certified plastic surgeon, Jimmy Sung (via The Mirror), "Kristi has the quintessential Mar-a-Lago Face." The Tribeca Aesthetics surgeon commented on Noem's unrecognizable appearance to The Mirror, "She most likely spends about 10K a year on various cosmetic procedures, including Botox, fillers, and possibly a thread lift." Crowley has also remained silent on whether or not she's gone under the knife, but — like pal, Noem — their transformation is hard to ignore and deny.
Monica Crowley and Kristi Noem have fully embraced the Mar-a-Lago face
Monica Crowley and Kristi Noem posed together for an Instagram post, celebrating Noem's confirmation as the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. The long-time friends match perfectly, and even appear to look a little similar to one another with their smooth forehead skin, stiff eyebrows, and pronounced cheeks. The ever-familiar Mar-a-Lago face has taken these two women under its wing, making the pair unrecognizable in comparison to their first introductions to the public.
When it comes to understanding why women (and men) in the MAGA movement continue to undergo these drastic transformations, there are two primary schools of thought: gender expression and displays of wealth. The first theory ties back to the MAGA movement's return to traditional men's and women's roles in society. Plastic surgery can be categorized as a gender-affirming procedure, and because of the MAGA movement's rigid views on gender, plastic surgery could be a way to perform these gender roles. Another way of thought for this continued trend is simple: money. Plastic surgery is both expensive and often unnecessary. The ability to partake in such an elective procedures requires a pretty big bank account. As a result, excessive, noticeable alterations — like that of the Mar-a-Lago face — is a physical display of wealth.
But regardless of their reasons, Kristi Noem and Monica Crowley are clearly twinning with their competing cosmetic enhancements.