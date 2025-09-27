Trump Barbie 2.0: Monica Crowley & Kristi Noem Are A Match Made In Mar-A-Lago Face Heaven

Monica Crowley and Kristi Noem posed together for an Instagram post, celebrating Noem's confirmation as the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. The long-time friends match perfectly, and even appear to look a little similar to one another with their smooth forehead skin, stiff eyebrows, and pronounced cheeks. The ever-familiar Mar-a-Lago face has taken these two women under its wing, making the pair unrecognizable in comparison to their first introductions to the public.

When it comes to understanding why women (and men) in the MAGA movement continue to undergo these drastic transformations, there are two primary schools of thought: gender expression and displays of wealth. The first theory ties back to the MAGA movement's return to traditional men's and women's roles in society. Plastic surgery can be categorized as a gender-affirming procedure, and because of the MAGA movement's rigid views on gender, plastic surgery could be a way to perform these gender roles. Another way of thought for this continued trend is simple: money. Plastic surgery is both expensive and often unnecessary. The ability to partake in such an elective procedures requires a pretty big bank account. As a result, excessive, noticeable alterations — like that of the Mar-a-Lago face — is a physical display of wealth.

But regardless of their reasons, Kristi Noem and Monica Crowley are clearly twinning with their competing cosmetic enhancements.