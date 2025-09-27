Trump's Daughters Clearly Didn't Get Their Looks From Him (& It Shows)
Donald Trump's relationship with his daughters has been anything but rosy. Despite their long-standing support, Trump has made many questionable, unfatherly remarks about the looks of both Ivanka and Tiffany Trump over the years. In a 2004 interview with Howard Stern, Trump engaged in a conversation where his daughter, Ivanka, was referred to as "a piece of a**." Trump and Stern would later discuss, in detail, Ivanka's breasts, an act Trump would later take part in with his second daughter, Tiffany. "She's got Marla's legs. We don't know whether or not she's got this part yet, but time will tell," Donald said in reference to his daughter's chest for his 1994 "Lifestyles of the Rich and the Famous" interview. Tiffany was a year old at the time.
It appears good looks run in the family, and considering his many makeup fails and Trump's splotchy-face appearances, Ivanka and Tiffany have their mothers to thank for their beauty. Both models in their day, Ivana Trump (Ivanka's mother) and Marla Maples (Tiffany's mother), were blonde bombshells. In their adulthood, Ivanka and Tiffany have only proven that they are practically carbon copies of their moms! Their resemblances are undeniable and show a distinct lack of Trump's genetics in the stunning duo.
Ivanka and Ivana's stunning shared looks are uncanny
Ivanka Trump, the daughter of both Donald Trump and Ivana Trump, is the first daughter in the family. Through the years, as Ivanka has grown into her own, her mother's looks shine through! In the youthful throwback photos of Ivanka and her mother, their resemblance is uncanny. The mother/daughter pair has the same blonde hair, round eyes, nose, and height.
Ivanka has also followed in her mother's footsteps by becoming a model. In the 1990s, Ivanka had a short-lived modeling career that saw her walk the runway for designers like Vivienne Westwood. When asked about her daughter's decision to dabble in modeling, Ivana told interviewers, " ... it was only the nature that one day, if she's going to have the looks, she will be able to do it, and she does have the looks."
Her continued and unfailing support was well captured in an interview with "Loose Women" in September 2020. Ivana shared her belief that her daughter could be the first female president of the United States. Admiration is a two-way street for the pair. Ivanka has shared time and time again her love and inspiration for her mother, writing in a February 2025 Instagram post, "Your brilliance, charm, passion, and wicked sense of humor continue to inspire me daily. You lived life to the fullest, embracing every opportunity to laugh, play and dance."
Marla and Tiffany could be sisters with their similarities
Tiffany Trump, born to Marla Maples and Donald Trump in October 1993, is the second daughter of the Trump family. Seen especially in the thin nose they share and their cool-colored eyes, the two women share resemblances beyond their blonde hair.
Their similarities would be echoed by Maples time and time again, like in her Instagram caption from July 2020, "With my beautiful daughter Tiffany who with each day makes me even more grateful for the gift of being her mom." Maples' pride in her daughter has been a true pillar in their relationship. She has no qualms with being Tiffany's cheerleader, which was a goal she had set forth for herself after her and Trump's divorce. She shared with People in 2016, "I didn't want anything to take away from my relationship with Tiffany. It was just me, so it was important that I could always be there for her."
Maples would continue this encouragement of her daughter up through her ex-husband's presidency. When Tiffany spoke at the 2016 RNC, Maples wasted no time voicing her support for her daughter. She told People, "To get up and speak your heart in front of the world's stage is not easy, so I can't explain how proud I felt watching my daughter who's just 22 appear so poised and confident as she shared her light with everyone."