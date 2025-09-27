Trump's Daughters Clearly Didn't Get Their Looks From Him (& It Shows)

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of both Donald Trump and Ivana Trump, is the first daughter in the family. Through the years, as Ivanka has grown into her own, her mother's looks shine through! In the youthful throwback photos of Ivanka and her mother, their resemblance is uncanny. The mother/daughter pair has the same blonde hair, round eyes, nose, and height.

Ivanka has also followed in her mother's footsteps by becoming a model. In the 1990s, Ivanka had a short-lived modeling career that saw her walk the runway for designers like Vivienne Westwood. When asked about her daughter's decision to dabble in modeling, Ivana told interviewers, " ... it was only the nature that one day, if she's going to have the looks, she will be able to do it, and she does have the looks."

Her continued and unfailing support was well captured in an interview with "Loose Women" in September 2020. Ivana shared her belief that her daughter could be the first female president of the United States. Admiration is a two-way street for the pair. Ivanka has shared time and time again her love and inspiration for her mother, writing in a February 2025 Instagram post, "Your brilliance, charm, passion, and wicked sense of humor continue to inspire me daily. You lived life to the fullest, embracing every opportunity to laugh, play and dance."