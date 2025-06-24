Splotchy-Faced Trump Gets Caught Without Makeup & He Can't Hide His Exhaustion
The more unfiltered pics we get of Donald Trump, the more we can see his age and exhaustion. Recently, there was a picture of him boarding Marine One where he looks every bit of his 79 years, and there's seemingly no attempt to hide the bags beneath his eyes. His skin looks more unevenly colored than usual; it's not the typical Trump makeup fail, with just his ears a paler color than the rest of his face. Trump's medical records from the White House gave us an insight into why he might wear makeup, and any splotchiness could be from his "well managed rosacea," per the White House.
Trump had been speaking to the press at the White House, and along with the tired look on his face, he wasn't wearing his signature red tie or any tie at all, though Trump still wore a boxy, oversized suit jacket. All in all, it looks a bit like he's phoning it in and that the pressures of the job are really getting to him. Trump would hardly be the first. The presidency has famously aged those who have held the job.
Donald Trump is battling controversies at home and abroad
It's no wonder that Donald Trump looks tired — he's had a lot going on. The president ordered strikes on Iran over the weekend; Trump was seen wearing a red MAGA hat in the Situation Room as he watched the action unfold. Then, just 10 days ago, Trump hosted a poorly attended military parade, which also happened to be on his birthday. That was also the same day that anti-Trump rallies were held across the country, with millions of people in attendance. Trump is also still advocating for his "big, beautiful bill" to be passed, though there has been a fair amount of pushback. Plus, there are still the ongoing trade wars tied to Trump's tariffs. With all the drama at home and abroad, the president's approval ratings are tanking.
However, despite (or perhaps because of) all the bad news, Trump has continued posting frequently on Truth Social. He's been lashing out at opponents like Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has discussed the possibility of impeachment for Trump over his actions in Iran, and Republican Representative Thomas Massie, whose feud with Trump is giving us Elon Musk vibes.