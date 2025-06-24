Splotchy-Faced Trump Gets Caught Without Makeup & He Can't Hide His Exhaustion

It's no wonder that Donald Trump looks tired — he's had a lot going on. The president ordered strikes on Iran over the weekend; Trump was seen wearing a red MAGA hat in the Situation Room as he watched the action unfold. Then, just 10 days ago, Trump hosted a poorly attended military parade, which also happened to be on his birthday. That was also the same day that anti-Trump rallies were held across the country, with millions of people in attendance. Trump is also still advocating for his "big, beautiful bill" to be passed, though there has been a fair amount of pushback. Plus, there are still the ongoing trade wars tied to Trump's tariffs. With all the drama at home and abroad, the president's approval ratings are tanking.

However, despite (or perhaps because of) all the bad news, Trump has continued posting frequently on Truth Social. He's been lashing out at opponents like Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has discussed the possibility of impeachment for Trump over his actions in Iran, and Republican Representative Thomas Massie, whose feud with Trump is giving us Elon Musk vibes.