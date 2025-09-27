9 Rachael Ray Outfits That Were Seriously Outdated

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

During the peak of her TV career, Rachael Ray was celebrated for her vibrant personality, relatability, and expertise in connecting with fans. Ray was also known for her many on-air blunders, kitchen hacks, and simple, no-fuss cooking. However, she's never been famed for her fashion-forward approach to style. Far from it, in fact. Ray seemingly prioritizes comfort above all else, plumping for high street brands and clothing that's cozy, cutesy, practical, and — some would say — frumpy.

Ray did have a stylist while filming her self-titled talk show; however, they mirrored her personal tastes rather than advising otherwise. Something that's not all that surprising given Ray's reported diva behavior and love of control. "My friend, Cara Jammet, is the stylist for our show, but our tastes are very similar, and we like shopping together," Ray told an audience member who complimented her on her attire in May 2019. "Many of the things that I wear in life, I would wear here, but, generally speaking, Cara's got me covered. Literally." As far as Ray's superfans are concerned, she can't put a fashionable foot wrong. However, other viewers beg to differ. "She looks so frumpy, why?" one asked on the show's Facebook page. "Rachel needs a makeover her clothes are terrible," another opined.

There are plenty of fashion fails that we're sure Ray wishes we'd forget about. Or perhaps not, given that she continues to bust out with the dowdy and drab duds.