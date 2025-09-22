Kimberly Guilfoyle's Status In Trumpworld Is Crystal Clear At Charlie Kirk Memorial

On September 21, 2025, a whopping 200,000 people gathered in Glendale, Arizona for slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk's memorial service. One of the most famous mourners was Kimberly Guilfoyle — although people wouldn't have known she was even there had she not posted about it on social media. "Charlie, you are so loved," Guilfoyle captioned a video on Instagram that demonstrated just how massive of a turnout the event received. The former Fox News host also shared another clip of "thousands worshipping Jesus" at the memorial. On her Stories, she posted a video of her holding a program in front of the camera, then moving it to reveal where her seat was located in the stadium.

Guilfoyle wasn't exactly up in the nosebleeds, but she also wasn't in President Donald Trump's suite alongside ex-fiancé Donald Trump Jr., either. Of course, the newly-appointed U.S. ambassador to Greece sure made it look like she was there with them, most notably by posting a clip of the arena from within the "presidential suite." But, on closer inspection, it was actually a reposted video from White House Deputy Chief of Staff Daniel Scavino Jr.

It doesn't appear as though Guilfoyle was actually sitting with the Trumps, or anywhere near them for that matter, which just goes to show how far the mighty have fallen. She used to be totally buddy-buddy with the first family, and at one point was even going to join it, but then Don Jr. started his relationship with Bettina Anderson and all bets were off.