Kimberly Guilfoyle's Status In Trumpworld Is Crystal Clear At Charlie Kirk Memorial
On September 21, 2025, a whopping 200,000 people gathered in Glendale, Arizona for slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk's memorial service. One of the most famous mourners was Kimberly Guilfoyle — although people wouldn't have known she was even there had she not posted about it on social media. "Charlie, you are so loved," Guilfoyle captioned a video on Instagram that demonstrated just how massive of a turnout the event received. The former Fox News host also shared another clip of "thousands worshipping Jesus" at the memorial. On her Stories, she posted a video of her holding a program in front of the camera, then moving it to reveal where her seat was located in the stadium.
Guilfoyle wasn't exactly up in the nosebleeds, but she also wasn't in President Donald Trump's suite alongside ex-fiancé Donald Trump Jr., either. Of course, the newly-appointed U.S. ambassador to Greece sure made it look like she was there with them, most notably by posting a clip of the arena from within the "presidential suite." But, on closer inspection, it was actually a reposted video from White House Deputy Chief of Staff Daniel Scavino Jr.
It doesn't appear as though Guilfoyle was actually sitting with the Trumps, or anywhere near them for that matter, which just goes to show how far the mighty have fallen. She used to be totally buddy-buddy with the first family, and at one point was even going to join it, but then Don Jr. started his relationship with Bettina Anderson and all bets were off.
Guilfoyle's ex brought his girlfriend to Charlie Kirk's memorial service
To add insult to injury, Bettina Anderson actually was at the memorial service — and, even worse for Kimberly Guilfoyle, she was photographed standing next to Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump in President Donald Trump's suite. In one snapshot, the model and socialite looked at something on her boyfriend's phone, while POTUS stood nearby, watching the service (first lady Melania Trump skipped Charlie Kirk's funeral, but neither Tiffany nor Ivanka Trump attended either). That has to really sting for the U.S. ambassador to Greece, being forced to watch her ex-fiancé and the younger woman Don Jr. allegedly cheated on Guilfoyle with be all cozy together in a cushy suite.
No one would blame her if she thought, "That should have been me." Much like Guilfoyle, Anderson also shared photos from the event on her Instagram Stories, alongside a clip of Don Jr. impersonating his dad during his speech, which she captioned: "Laughter is part of healing. I am so proud of you and the words you spoke today." While Anderson seems to be enjoying her time with the Trumps, Guilfoyle's life since Don Jr. broke up with her is quite sad in comparison. Watching the model in the spot she would've been in had the couple's engagement not ended probably didn't help matters.