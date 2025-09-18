Sad Details About Kimberly Guilfoyle's Life Since She Broke Up With Donald Trump Jr.

Kimberly Guilfoyle's tragic life has only gotten sadder since her split from Donald Trump Jr. in 2024. In September 2025, the former Fox News anchor lost her close friend, Charlie Kirk, after he was fatally shot while debating students at Utah Valley University. Shortly after news of the 31-year-old conservative commentator's passing broke, Guilfoyle penned a personal tribute to him on Instagram, sharing a carousel of photos of them over the years.

"I will miss my dear friend, Charlie Kirk. Charlie had such a big heart and a powerful presence." Guilfoyle wrote. While praising Kirk's contributions to political discourse, she also extended her condolences to his two kids and his wife, Erika, whose last Instagram post with him was so tragic after his passing. However, Guilfoyle already seemed to be going through tough times before Kirk's passing. An Instagram post from earlier in September 2025 caught people's attention, leading them to believe that she had undergone additional plastic surgery. However, that wasn't the only noteworthy aspect of the photo, as Guilfoyle was all dressed up in a loosely fitted dress and a leather jacket, which was a stark departure from her normal body-hugging dresses.

According to a People's insider account from December 2024, Don Jr. wasn't a huge fan of his partner's decision to wear tightly fitted dresses because they made her seem overly formal at every event. It's plausible that her ex's criticism got to her a bit, and she sought to prove him wrong by donning conservative clothing and undergoing another MAGA makeover. However, that's not the only sign that Don Jr.'s former fiancée is having an identity crisis.