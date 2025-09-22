Kristi Noem's Alleged Affair Gets Front Page Billing After Years Of Suspicious Behavior

United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem is certainly no stranger to controversy. Yet, one recent development is likely to bring her some negative attention that she finds particularly bothersome. The Noem and Corey Lewandowski affair rumors certainly aren't new. What is new, however, is a New York Magazine article that sheds new light on the alleged romance between the Secretary of Homeland Security and the Department of Homeland Security senior adviser. It just might call the implications about the possible couple's roles into question more than ever before.

It's been over a month since Noem's face became a laughing stock after "South Park"'s brutal joke about her Botox. Now, her face is getting a different kind of press. The latest New York Magazine issue features a photo of Noem with the caption, "she's the face," and a smaller image of Lewandowski labeled "he's the muscle." Evidently, some believe that the rumored couple's relationship is having an effect on their roles. In fact, Lewandowski reportedly hoped he would be named Donald Trump's chief of staff when Noem became the Secretary of Homeland Security earlier this year. It seems, however, that the rumored affair between the two may have been part of the reason he never got the opportunity. Kristi has been married to her husband, Bryon Noem, since 1992, though there are more than a few subtle red flags that hint the couple is on the rocks. As for Corey, he married his high school sweetheart, Allison Lewandowski, in 2005.