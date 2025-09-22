Kristi Noem's Alleged Affair Gets Front Page Billing After Years Of Suspicious Behavior
United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem is certainly no stranger to controversy. Yet, one recent development is likely to bring her some negative attention that she finds particularly bothersome. The Noem and Corey Lewandowski affair rumors certainly aren't new. What is new, however, is a New York Magazine article that sheds new light on the alleged romance between the Secretary of Homeland Security and the Department of Homeland Security senior adviser. It just might call the implications about the possible couple's roles into question more than ever before.
It's been over a month since Noem's face became a laughing stock after "South Park"'s brutal joke about her Botox. Now, her face is getting a different kind of press. The latest New York Magazine issue features a photo of Noem with the caption, "she's the face," and a smaller image of Lewandowski labeled "he's the muscle." Evidently, some believe that the rumored couple's relationship is having an effect on their roles. In fact, Lewandowski reportedly hoped he would be named Donald Trump's chief of staff when Noem became the Secretary of Homeland Security earlier this year. It seems, however, that the rumored affair between the two may have been part of the reason he never got the opportunity. Kristi has been married to her husband, Bryon Noem, since 1992, though there are more than a few subtle red flags that hint the couple is on the rocks. As for Corey, he married his high school sweetheart, Allison Lewandowski, in 2005.
The rumored couple seemingly doesn't have much discretion
These days, disturbing skeletons falling out of the closets of high-powered government officials is nearly a daily occurrence and seems to have decreasing impact, but rumors about Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski seem to have actually negatively affected their careers. Mounting evidence of an affair may make this worse. The rumors first flared up back in 2021 when they were spotted getting very, very cozy at a bar while at the Conservative Political Action Conference.
The New York Magazine cover story presented more evidence that Noem and Lewandowski aren't just cheating on their spouses with each other; they aren't even particularly good at hiding it. Apparently, this behavior has been going on even longer than many people knew. One source reportedly saw Kristi openly sit on Corey's lap while with a group of people at a 2019 conference. They noted, "I remember it being just very romantic," adding, "It was very clear that they were together." They recalled, "Interactions that you would expect of a romantic couple, not of a political consultant and the client."
Furthermore, one FEMA official told the outlet that this speculated relationship is the "worst-kept secret in D.C." A source in the administration said: "Everybody knows they're together. Can I prove it? No, but they're together." Now, not only is more about the rumored affair coming to light, but it's prompting questions about what this means behind the scenes at the Department of Homeland Security.