Pippa Middleton Is Having Neighbor Drama Once Again, This Time Thanks To Her Husband
Pippa Middleton is drawing ire from her neighbors near her 77-acre estate in Berkshire (which she named Buckleberry Farm), all in the name of celebrating her husband James Matthews. Buckleberry sounds like a wholesome place to raise a family, but according to The Daily Mail, it leaned more "racy" on Saturday, September 20, 2025, when a party— whose theme was a nod to Matthews' brief stint in Formula One — began in the afternoon with Spitfire fighter planes flying over the estate and its surrounding area. Spitfire planes were used in World War II and are normally only seen during air shows or royal anniversaries in the U.K. Or, apparently, in Berkshire when the billionaire husband of the future queen's sister reaches a milestone birthday.
But the afternoon spectacle in the air was just the beginning of the noise pollution that the Buckleberry Farm neighbors had to endure, because music was reportedly blasting until 1:30 a.m. on the estate. The neighbors reportedly didn't care that the Middleton-Mathews were hosting Matthews' former F1 boss Christian Horner, his wife, former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, Pippa's sister, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and her husband William, Prince of Wales, and James' own brother Spencer Williams and his wife, TV host Vogue Williams. The neighbors felt entitled to peace.
One neighbor insinuated to the Daily Mail that they felt Middleton and Matthews' noisy affair showed a lack of common courtesy and respect for others. "There are a lot of very nice people who have a lot of money, but this is about entitlement. I'm a night owl and I do like parties but I'm also aware of others. They could easily have had a silent disco," the person said.
This isn't the first time Middleton has had trouble with neighbors
Pippa Middleton, who has had her share of diva moments, and James Matthews have had a history of trouble with the neighbors near their Berkshire estate since they bought it in 2020. Per the Daily Mail in 2024, the property was previously owned by the late millionaire retailer Sir Terence Conran, who used to let his neighbors walk in an area surrounding the driveway to the main building. But the couple fenced off the area and added signs noting it was private property.
"It feels they are depriving the village of an amenity. People might get the impression they are throwing their weight around," one neighbor told The Daily Mail. "I like to walk, and I don't see why I can't walk there. I have been walking along there for 50 years. When Sir Terence had it, he had no objections. I think we should have a right to roam," another neighbor told the outlet, calling the decision "outrageous." He said that the village was a quiet place with no history of vandalism, and by putting signs on their private property, Pippa and James were setting themselves up as adversaries to the other residents.