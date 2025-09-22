Pippa Middleton Is Having Neighbor Drama Once Again, This Time Thanks To Her Husband

Pippa Middleton is drawing ire from her neighbors near her 77-acre estate in Berkshire (which she named Buckleberry Farm), all in the name of celebrating her husband James Matthews. Buckleberry sounds like a wholesome place to raise a family, but according to The Daily Mail, it leaned more "racy" on Saturday, September 20, 2025, when a party— whose theme was a nod to Matthews' brief stint in Formula One — began in the afternoon with Spitfire fighter planes flying over the estate and its surrounding area. Spitfire planes were used in World War II and are normally only seen during air shows or royal anniversaries in the U.K. Or, apparently, in Berkshire when the billionaire husband of the future queen's sister reaches a milestone birthday.

But the afternoon spectacle in the air was just the beginning of the noise pollution that the Buckleberry Farm neighbors had to endure, because music was reportedly blasting until 1:30 a.m. on the estate. The neighbors reportedly didn't care that the Middleton-Mathews were hosting Matthews' former F1 boss Christian Horner, his wife, former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, Pippa's sister, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and her husband William, Prince of Wales, and James' own brother Spencer Williams and his wife, TV host Vogue Williams. The neighbors felt entitled to peace.

One neighbor insinuated to the Daily Mail that they felt Middleton and Matthews' noisy affair showed a lack of common courtesy and respect for others. "There are a lot of very nice people who have a lot of money, but this is about entitlement. I'm a night owl and I do like parties but I'm also aware of others. They could easily have had a silent disco," the person said.