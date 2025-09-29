Tragic Details About Reese Witherspoon's Love Life

The following article includes mentions of abuse.

Reese Witherspoon shared rare insight into a past tragic relationship in her life on the September 20, 2025, episode of The New York Times podcast "The Interview." She told host Lulu Garcia-Navarro that, "I wasn't emotionally mature when I was young," and she found herself in an abusive relationship, unaware of what was really going on until she had distance from it. "So when I got out of that, it took me a while to reconstitute myself. My spirit had been diminished because I thought all those awful things that person said about me were true. And I had to rewire my brain," she said. She ultimately gained her self-esteem and confidence to become the woman that we see today. The experience helped Witherspoon understand how other people in similar relationships also don't recognize when they're being mistreated.

The "Legally Blonde" star previously spoke about leaving an abusive relationship in an issue of O, the Oprah Magazine, in 2018, per E! News. "I drew a line in the sand, and it got crossed, and my brain just switched. I couldn't go any further," she said at the time. "It changed who I was on a cellular level, the fact that I stood up for myself." She explained that this person tried to take her ambition from her, but she'll never let it happen again.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.