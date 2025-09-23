Trump's Embarrassing Acetaminophen Blunder Has The Biden Comparisons Flying

There were alarm bells ringing about Joe Biden's health in the last year of his presidency. And now, in the first year of Donald Trump's second term, people have questions about his health, too. Trump looked like he couldn't stay awake during King Charles III's speech at the recent state banquet in the U.K. That could fairly reasonably be blamed on jet lag. Trump has also been seen frequently with makeup or bruises on the back of his hand. The White House has said it's because he shakes a lot of people's hands. And now Trump's made a flub over a word that has people talking about Biden and calling out hypocrisy.

Trump was making an announcement about what his administration feels is a causal link between autism and the use of acetaminophen (the most common brand name is Tylenol) during pregnancy. (Note: it's not agreed upon science that this is a cause of autism.) During the announcement, Trump was unable to pronounce the word "acetaminophen," perhaps saying the word out loud for the first time. After he finally said it correctly, Trump asked, "Is that OK?" Even when he finally got it right, it was clear that things were not OK; people definitely noticed.

Trump: "Asceda — well, let's see how we say that. Ascenem — enophin. Acetaminophen. Is that okay?" pic.twitter.com/EVp7IGSksk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2025

Biden had a stutter, which could explain some of his slips when he spoke, though some thought it showed potential cognitive decline. We're not sure what Trump's reason was — but the internet has thoughts. One person joked on X, "Who thought it was a good idea to have Trump, a guy who speaks at an elementary school level, pronounce Acetaminophen?" Another person noted, "This was the biggest announcement he was ever going to make and he fumbles the main word of the announcement."