Trump's Face During King Charles' Speech Proves He's Never Beating The Drowsy Donald Allegations

During President Donald Trump's September 2025 visit to the United Kingdom, he was showered in all the pomp he possibly requested. This being his second visit in a short period of time, it seems that the president wanted to be treated royally while mingling with monarchs and other political leaders. One of the highlights of his trip was the state dinner at Windsor Castle, where King Charles III pulled out all the stops to make Trump feel special. According to the BBC, the affair boasted an elaborate table setting, an impressive wine list, and high-powered guests. However, when King Charles gave a nine-minute speech for Trump, the president once again showed signs of exhaustion.

As King Charles recites his words, Trump can be seen slowly closing his eyes and looking down throughout much of it — another sign that Trump's health might be in decline. Trump's second term has been rapidly aging him, with the president's makeup-free outings putting his real age on blast. There's been evidence that Trump has been slowing down lately, with him remaining seated for much of his first year back in office, as well as the possible nap he took during the funeral for Pope Francis. Nonetheless, this has not prevented him from hitting the golf links as often as possible.