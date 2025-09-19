Trump's Face During King Charles' Speech Proves He's Never Beating The Drowsy Donald Allegations
During President Donald Trump's September 2025 visit to the United Kingdom, he was showered in all the pomp he possibly requested. This being his second visit in a short period of time, it seems that the president wanted to be treated royally while mingling with monarchs and other political leaders. One of the highlights of his trip was the state dinner at Windsor Castle, where King Charles III pulled out all the stops to make Trump feel special. According to the BBC, the affair boasted an elaborate table setting, an impressive wine list, and high-powered guests. However, when King Charles gave a nine-minute speech for Trump, the president once again showed signs of exhaustion.
As King Charles recites his words, Trump can be seen slowly closing his eyes and looking down throughout much of it — another sign that Trump's health might be in decline. Trump's second term has been rapidly aging him, with the president's makeup-free outings putting his real age on blast. There's been evidence that Trump has been slowing down lately, with him remaining seated for much of his first year back in office, as well as the possible nap he took during the funeral for Pope Francis. Nonetheless, this has not prevented him from hitting the golf links as often as possible.
Donald Trump has been slowing down during his second term
President Donald Trump's trip to England has been peeling back the veneer of his seemingly endless personality and revealing that age just might be catching up with him. While he still makes it a priority to keep active and go golfing, some pictures from Trump's outings are revealing him to be a bit haggard. But these aren't the only tell-tale signs of slippage from the president. There was the low-energy speech Trump gave in May 2025 that had people questioning if he should retire the barbed nickname for former President Joe Biden, "Sleepy Joe," as it could draw unwanted comparisons.
Luckily, Trump's jaunt to see the royals was largely a success, with him managing to get some deals made, but it still showed how fragile his health has become. When he went to depart on Air Force One on Thursday, September 18, the wind exposed Trump's hairline to be thinning at a rapid pace. Although most anything is a step up from the rumors swirling about Trump's lifespan that went into overdrive during his disappearance from public consumption over Labor Day weekend. Hopefully, he can manage to take a nap at home instead of while seated for a major event soon.