Whatever Happened To Leah Remini?
Leah Remini's career began in the late '80s, with the actor guest-starring on the hit series, "Who's the Boss," and then starring in a spin-off show called "Living Dolls." The sitcom lasted just one season, but Remini continued to work, appearing in many popular shows such as "Saved by the Bell," Blossom," and "Cheers." While Remini worked steadily throughout the '90s, it wasn't until 1998 that she got her big break starring on "The King of Queens" alongside Kevin James, Jerry Stiller, and Patton Oswalt. The series aired for an impressive nine seasons and lives on in syndication, but many fans haven't seen much of Leah Remini in the ensuing years. While Carrie Heffernan's story wrapped up in 2007, Remini's life and career continued to flourish.
Remini underwent a stunning transformation and made headlines when she left the Church of Scientology, and has become an activist for those who have left the organization, but she simultaneously continued to appear in many different projects including a talk show, a reality show, a game show, and another foray into the sitcom world. Remini has also experienced some important personal milestones, some more celebratory than others. Read on to learn more about what happened to the multi-talented Leah Remini.
Leah Remini co-hosted The Talk for one season
Leah Remini spent nine seasons starring as Carrie Heffernan on "The King of Queens," a role she loved so much she didn't want it to end. "...I'm still mourning that loss. I can't really watch the reruns because I still feel that show in my bones," Remini told Buzzfeed in a 2014 interview. The actor explained that she enjoyed staying busy, but didn't have the heart to strive for another sitcom, so she jumped at the chance to try her hand at a talk show. In 2010, Remini joined the panel of "The Talk," alongside co-hosts Sara Gilbert, Julie Chen, Sharon Osborne, and Holly Robinson Peete.
Remini soon found out that the gig was not exactly what she'd expected. "I get there and I'm thinking, 'It's important to understand why these guests are worth talking to,' but no one else gave a sh*t,'" she revealed. Remini's frustration with the quality of the show, along with reported spats among her co-stars, led to her exiting "The Talk" after just one season. But her short stint on the show proved valuable as it gave Remini new insight into the business. "Sometimes heart and passion don't actually get you far and good intentions are not always rewarded," Remini shared with Buzzfeed.
Leah Remini left the Church of Scientology
Leah Remini became a member of the Church of Scientology at the age of 8 when her mother joined the controversial organization. Remini spent her childhood and much of her adult life as a devout Scientologist, but began to have reservations about the religion in 2006 during the wedding of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes. Remini asked about Shelly Miscavige, the wife of the church's leader, David Miscavige, who was notably absent from the event and hasn't been seen in public for nearly two decades. The question resulted in the actor being reprimanded, blacklisted, and put through years of a Scientology practice called "thought modification."
In 2013, Remini had had enough, and made the bold move to leave the church. "I wish to share my sincere and heartfelt appreciation for the overwhelming positive response I have received from the media, my colleagues, and from fans around the world," she shared in a statement with Us Weekly. The actor went on to detail her harrowing experiences as a member of the organization in her tell-all book "Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology," which included stories of physical abuse, squalid living conditions, and childhood neglect.
Remini also revealed that amid her fears of retribution for leaving Scientology, she looked to an A-list actor for inspiration. "I would say to myself, 'Remember Nicole Kidman'...[she] left the church, and she's doing okay. Her career is still going, and she has a husband and family..." Remini wrote (via Us Weekly).
Dancing with the Stars was the next stop for Leah Remini
After going public with her brave move to leave Scientology, Leah Remini took on a project that was a bit more lighthearted than the press she was getting, joining the cast of "Dancing with the Stars" for the show's 17th season.
Remini was initially hesitant to don her dancing shoes and participate in the competition, as she had declined invitations to be a part of previous seasons. However, the actor realized it was anxiety that had been holding her back. "I really was living in a place of fear," Remini shared with Digital Spy. "I do things that I'm comfortable with... but if you're never stretching yourself, you're never really growing."
It turned out Remini was a great addition to the show. Sadly, she and her pro partner, Tony Dovolani, were eliminated right before the finals, coming in fifth place overall. And "DWTS" ended up being a helpful distraction for Remini amid the stress of having left The Church of Scientology. "I think it's been hard, but it's also been a time of growth for me and I found new strength and I found new friends and it's been really great actually," the actor revealed. Remini's time on "Dancing with the Stars" was so positive that she returned as a guest judge on the show in 2019 and again in 2021.
Leah Remini introduced the world to her family with a reality show
In 2014, Leah Remini invited the world into her home with her reality series, "Leah Remini: It's All Relative," which premiered on TLC. The series was an honest look at the actor's everyday life as she interacted with friends and family, including her husband, Angelo Pagán, their daughter Sofia, and Remini's mom, Vicki Marshall. Remini wasn't trying to create a serious docudrama, but rather a comedic take on her family life. "When bad things happen to us, there is a mixture of comedy mixed in with the real deal," she shared with Pop Culture Principle. "So that is what we try to portray, and what you see is exactly who we are."
Remini considered her close circle to be entertaining, but wasn't sure how they would act with the cameras constantly rolling. It turned out she didn't have anything to worry about. "I have read my audition scenes with my mom before and she was a horrible reader and I thought she might not be funny, but she has become the breakout star of the entire show," the actor said. As for Remini's celebrity pals, such as Jennifer Lopez and Michelle Visage, Remini said they would have appeared on the show had their schedules allowed it. "...if it's authentic, we'll show up with cameras. We just don't want to put people in the show just to be in it," the actor explained.
Leah Remini reunited with her TV husband Kevin James for Kevin Can Wait
In 2017, Leah Remini returned to her sitcom roots and reunited with her longtime TV husband Kevin James when she joined the cast of his show, "Kevin Can Wait." Remini first appeared at the end of the show's first season, playing Vanessa Cellucci, the former police partner of James' character, Kevin Gable. James was thrilled to be working with Remini again, telling CBS News about their real-life relationship. "We're friends and we're family," James said. "Literally, we feel like we've known each other forever and I've always felt that way from our first meeting together."
Some fans of the show were disappointed when Erinn Hayes, who played James' wife on "Kevin Can Wait," exited the series ahead of its second season, seemingly to give more screen time to James' and Remini's characters. But Remini was undeterred, and confronted fans directly on X. When one user posted that they were "disgusted" with the show's new direction and hoped it would "bomb," Remini responded in her signature sarcastic manner. "How do you really feel? I feel like you are sugar coating it," she wrote. Unfortunately, "Kevin Can Wait" was not renewed for a third season, but it seemed as though Remini and James had fun while it lasted.
Leah Remini exposed Scientology secrets in her own docuseries
In November 2016, Leah Remini used her celebrity platform and her unique life experience to educate the public about Scientology and give voice to former members of the church. "The show is really about standing up for what is right and not letting bullies have their way," Remini told Entertainment Weekly about her A&E series. "I feel it is important for people to know that you can take action to bring about change, both for yourself and for others."
The series ran for three seasons and garnered an Emmy award in 2020 for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series. Its finale focused on actor and Scientologist Danny Masterson and the sexual assault allegations against him. Remini's reason for exposing this situation is that she wanted to highlight how the church seeks to silence women in dangerous domestic situations. "This is what Scientology teaches: This vitriol to attack viciously those women who've courageously come forward and are saying we've been victimized and want their day in court," she explained.
Masterson has since been convicted of raping two women and sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for his crimes. Remini was present on the day of his sentencing to comfort his victims.
She returned to television hosting duties, this time for a game show
In 2021, Leah Remini returned to TV, this time for a much lighter project than her Scientology docuseries. Remini branched out from acting and helming her docuseries to host the Game Show Network's new show, "People Puzzler." Contestants were tasked with solving crossword puzzles filled with pop culture trivia, and the winner took home $10,000. Remini was happy to take on the hosting duties because she genuinely enjoyed working with non-celebrities. She explained to People, "People who know me know that I would prefer to go to your family's barbecue than any Hollywood event."
Remini also jumped at the chance to be a part of the game show because she felt there was a need for more levity in her own life as well as the culture at large. "[I was] dealing with the aftermath of producing and hosting my A&E documentary series on Scientology, on top of it being a very dark time in our country," she said. "So, when something like this comes along, I feel like it's a blessing."
Leah Remini sued the Church of Scientology
Leah Remini left the Church of Scientology in 2013 and exposed many of the innerworkings of the organization with her book and her docuseries, but she was not done with her takedown of the church and its insidious practices. After leaving Scientology, those still part of the organization made defamatory and public claims about Remini, including false accusations of racism as well as abuse involving her family members. And that was just part of what Remini alleged in the lawsuit she filed against the church in 2021. The hefty 60-page lawsuit also included David Miscavige, the leader of the organization, who Remini said targeted her once she removed herself from the church.
Remini issued a statement outlining her claims which read in part, "For 17 years, Scientology and David Miscavige have subjected me to what I believe to be psychological torture, defamation, surveillance, harassment and intimidation, significantly impacting my life and career" (via The Guardian). The actor was seeking compensation for the damage done to her reputation and career as a result of the church's ongoing harassment, but she also wanted to protect others from facing a similar fate. "I believe I am not the first person targeted by Scientology and its operations, but I intend to be the last," she said in her statement.
The actor earned an associate's degree from NYU
In 2024, Leah Remini achieved an impressive feat when she earned her associate's degree from New York University. The actor proudly shared a photo of her diploma in an Instagram post, along with a caption detailing her journey to higher education. Remini wrote in part, "Three years ago, I embarked on a terrifying journey: becoming a college student at the age of 50 after only having an 8th-grade education and spending 35 years in a totalitarian cult."
Ahead of enrolling in the school of professional studies at NYU, Remini was afraid she "wasn't smart enough" for a college education, according to her Instagram post. She went on to explain that this was yet another negative result of her time spent as a member of The Church of Scientology, writing, "...three decades of brainwashing still gripped my mind." Remini also expressed gratitude for her support system of family and friends and announced she was continuing her education with the goal of earning her bachelor's degree.
Leah Remini and her husband Angelo Pagán divorced after 21 years of marriage
While Leah Remini celebrated an educational milestone in 2024, she experienced a sad event that year. Remini and her husband of 21 years, Angelo Pagán, announced they had made the difficult decision to file for divorce, sharing the news with fans in a joint Instagram post. The post featured a throwback pic of the couple alongside a recent photo, and the caption was bittersweet. "We are proud of how we have worked through this together," the couple, who met back in 1996, wrote. They went on to express their sadness, but explained that the decision to split had come "after a lot of thought and care."
Remini and Pagán wrote that they had each changed a lot over the many years they'd been together and had simply grown apart. But the couple also explained that they shared many beautiful memories together, including raising their daughter, Sofia. They also explained that they were still very close, and planned to move forward while remaining a part of one another's lives. "We are still celebrating holidays together, watching our favorite tv shows together, and gathering as a family," Remini and Pagán wrote.