Whatever Happened To Leah Remini?

Leah Remini's career began in the late '80s, with the actor guest-starring on the hit series, "Who's the Boss," and then starring in a spin-off show called "Living Dolls." The sitcom lasted just one season, but Remini continued to work, appearing in many popular shows such as "Saved by the Bell," Blossom," and "Cheers." While Remini worked steadily throughout the '90s, it wasn't until 1998 that she got her big break starring on "The King of Queens" alongside Kevin James, Jerry Stiller, and Patton Oswalt. The series aired for an impressive nine seasons and lives on in syndication, but many fans haven't seen much of Leah Remini in the ensuing years. While Carrie Heffernan's story wrapped up in 2007, Remini's life and career continued to flourish.

Remini underwent a stunning transformation and made headlines when she left the Church of Scientology, and has become an activist for those who have left the organization, but she simultaneously continued to appear in many different projects including a talk show, a reality show, a game show, and another foray into the sitcom world. Remini has also experienced some important personal milestones, some more celebratory than others. Read on to learn more about what happened to the multi-talented Leah Remini.