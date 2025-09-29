The Deeper Meaning Behind All Of Kate Middleton's Flashy Rings

Catherine, Princess of Wales, doesn't always wear her famous engagement ring; in 2024, she was seen without it, but she appeared to have replaced it with a simpler, but still beautiful, eternity band. You can see the ring on her hand in Kate's September 2024 announcement that she'd finished her chemotherapy treatment. While we don't know for sure, people have guessed that it was a gift from William, Prince of Wales, in celebration of the end of her treatment. It makes a fitting replacement for easier day-to-day wear for her larger engagement ring since it seems to feature alternating sapphires and diamonds. While she sometimes wears it instead of her engagement ring, she has worn them both (and more) for special occasions, like the funeral for Katharine, Duchess of Kent, in September 2025.

Kate has another eternity ring, reportedly gifted to her by William. That one appeared on her ring finger after the birth of Prince George, the oldest of Kate and William's three kids. The ring was made by Annoushka, a jeweler in London, and it's white gold with delicate diamonds all the way around. The Annoushka website still sells the Eclipse Diamond Eternity Ring, and the description on their website refers to it as a "royal favorite." We're guessing that means Kate.

Kate's also got another eternity band with smaller diamonds that she adds to the stack on occasion. It's another one where we don't know for sure about the exact story, but our guess is that it's a gift from William for a special occasion. If she keeps collecting rings at this rate, she's going to run out of room on her ring finger, but we can't wait to see what ring she gets next.