Kamala Harris Zeros In On Trump's Ultimate Insecurity With Two Simple Words
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Kamala Harris released a book about her short-lived run for president. In "107 Days," Harris talks about her time on the campaign trail, and in doing so, Harris goes after Joe and Jill Biden. Yet, while promoting the book, she's not just criticizing Biden — she's unapologetically coming after Donald Trump, too, claiming he has a "fragile ego," according to MSNBC. That's bound to strike a nerve.
Trump's fragile ego is always on display and he's seemingly on the verge of a meltdown at any given time. He cannot seem to handle any criticism against him and will lash out if he doesn't receive an adequate level of praise. After all, Trump did tell Attorney General Pam Bondi to go after his perceived enemies. Trump did so publicly via Truth Social in a total boomer move, as he later deleted (and reposted) the statement to potentially cover his original misstep.
During an interview with Rachel Maddow on MSNBC, Harris referred to Trump as "a tyrant who's using the federal government to execute his whim and fancy because of a fragile ego." She also implored people in business and others in power to help set some "guardrails" against Trump's actions, though she realized that some people might be scared of Trump retaliating against them. And she theorized that the reason that some people were doing what Trump wanted was so they could further their own business interests.
Donald Trump isn't one to take kindly to critiques of his actions
Kamala Harris was talking about how Donald Trump has seemingly used the government to go after people he doesn't like. Jimmy Kimmel's show being suspended marks one such instance, as Trump's FCC chair threatened to take broadcasting licenses away from ABC after comments Kimmel made on his show about the death of Charlie Kirk. Some feel Trump had undue influence over the FCC's decision, and he has long railed against the media and comedians like Kimmel for what he seems to perceive as unfair attacks. Taking Kimmel off the air prompted even some of Trump's supporters to call foul on what seemed like a government strong arm over free speech.
People on social media didn't think Harris' plea for people to stand up to Trump would go anywhere. One person on X said, "Why would the Titans of industry stand up to Trump...when they know a little obsequious flattery and a gold-plated gift or two and he'll melt like butter in their hands and help them get even richer?" The interview had other people wishing Harris had won the election over Trump. We haven't heard Trump's reaction to Harris' comments yet but we can't imagine he'd let a slight like hers go by without a response.