Kamala Harris Zeros In On Trump's Ultimate Insecurity With Two Simple Words

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kamala Harris released a book about her short-lived run for president. In "107 Days," Harris talks about her time on the campaign trail, and in doing so, Harris goes after Joe and Jill Biden. Yet, while promoting the book, she's not just criticizing Biden — she's unapologetically coming after Donald Trump, too, claiming he has a "fragile ego," according to MSNBC. That's bound to strike a nerve.

Trump's fragile ego is always on display and he's seemingly on the verge of a meltdown at any given time. He cannot seem to handle any criticism against him and will lash out if he doesn't receive an adequate level of praise. After all, Trump did tell Attorney General Pam Bondi to go after his perceived enemies. Trump did so publicly via Truth Social in a total boomer move, as he later deleted (and reposted) the statement to potentially cover his original misstep.

During an interview with Rachel Maddow on MSNBC, Harris referred to Trump as "a tyrant who's using the federal government to execute his whim and fancy because of a fragile ego." She also implored people in business and others in power to help set some "guardrails" against Trump's actions, though she realized that some people might be scared of Trump retaliating against them. And she theorized that the reason that some people were doing what Trump wanted was so they could further their own business interests.