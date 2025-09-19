Kamala Harris Goes Scorched Earth On Biden In New Book & Sends Her Political Future Up In Flames
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
As the dust fully settles on Kamala Harris' historic but ultimately failed 2024 run for president, it appears the former vice president is shaking herself off through reflection. Leading up to the September 23, 2025 publication of her memoir, "107 Days," Harris has shared snippets of the book with The Atlantic, and given advanced copies to other media outlets. This has led to swift reactions, such as from former staffers of President Joe Biden who weren't thrilled at Harris' depiction of him. But it seems that her book is even messier than initially predicted, with Harris possibly upsetting much of her political party by airing out her own dirty laundry.
In one excerpt, Harris detailed a moment when she was prepping for her debate against President Donald Trump, and received a phone call from Biden mere minutes before she was to take the stage (via The Independent). Apparently Biden was concerned that Harris had been talking behind his back to donors and decided that was the exact moment to confront her on it. "I just couldn't understand why he would call me, right now, and make it all about himself," she wrote. Luckily Harris still went on to knock Trump's confidence during the debate, but her decision to speak up about Biden's strange behavior now has some people scratching their heads.
It seems that there's some evidence within her memoir that Harris witnessed Biden's declining health and kept it covered up. As much as she most likely intends to admit her wrongdoing within her book, there are those within her own political party already calling her out for it.
Some believe Kamala Harris made several missteps behind the scenes
In her tell-all, Kamala Harris goes beyond her criticisms of Joe Biden and lays out why she chose Tim Walz to be her running mate over other qualified candidates like Pete Buttigieg and Josh Shapiro. The overlooked men have issued their own responses to portions of the book, forming a critical narrative to an already embattled politician.
According to The Guardian, who got an advanced copy of "107 Days," Harris painted Shapiro, the governor of Pennsylvania, as behaving as if he already had the job. He also appeared to "want to be in the room for every decision," according to Harris, who ultimately had to say to him, "a vice president is not a co-president." At the time of his September 2025 sit-down on the "Straight Shooter with Stephen A." podcast, Shapiro hadn't read the book and didn't respond to those claims. However, when host Stephen A. Smith brought up "107 Days" and Harris' discussion about Biden's health, Shapiro said, "She's going to have to answer to how she was in the room and yet never said anything publicly."
In the book, Harris also mentions turning down Buttigieg as a running mate due to his sexual orientation. Her reasoning being that having a ticket with a Black woman and a gay man was ultimately "too big of a risk" (per The Atlantic). For his part, Buttigieg told Politico, " ... you just have to go to voters with what you think you can do for them," and discussed attempting to shift the focus of politics away from such demographics. Which is a great way to spin in, especially since what's next for Harris just might be running against Buttigieg, Shapiro, and possibly even Walz in the 2028 election.