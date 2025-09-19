Kamala Harris Goes Scorched Earth On Biden In New Book & Sends Her Political Future Up In Flames

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As the dust fully settles on Kamala Harris' historic but ultimately failed 2024 run for president, it appears the former vice president is shaking herself off through reflection. Leading up to the September 23, 2025 publication of her memoir, "107 Days," Harris has shared snippets of the book with The Atlantic, and given advanced copies to other media outlets. This has led to swift reactions, such as from former staffers of President Joe Biden who weren't thrilled at Harris' depiction of him. But it seems that her book is even messier than initially predicted, with Harris possibly upsetting much of her political party by airing out her own dirty laundry.

In one excerpt, Harris detailed a moment when she was prepping for her debate against President Donald Trump, and received a phone call from Biden mere minutes before she was to take the stage (via The Independent). Apparently Biden was concerned that Harris had been talking behind his back to donors and decided that was the exact moment to confront her on it. "I just couldn't understand why he would call me, right now, and make it all about himself," she wrote. Luckily Harris still went on to knock Trump's confidence during the debate, but her decision to speak up about Biden's strange behavior now has some people scratching their heads.

It seems that there's some evidence within her memoir that Harris witnessed Biden's declining health and kept it covered up. As much as she most likely intends to admit her wrongdoing within her book, there are those within her own political party already calling her out for it.