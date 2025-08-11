Karoline Leavitt's Out-Of-Touch Influencer Attempt Hints Her White House Life May Be Ready To Implode

At least Karoline Leavitt's Carote pot is from one of the more reasonably priced brands out there. Still, if she wants to develop a following among women who aren't connected to Palm Beach society, she'll have to try a little harder. Being the youngest-ever White House press secretary is an achievement no one is likely to top, and it will always stand out on her résumé. But will she be able to keep up the momentum 'til January 2028? In addition to the demands of the job and the time it takes away from her young son, the seeming lack of respect could be wearing her down. Donald Trump recently gave Leavitt some really creepy praise, noting not just her intelligence but also "her face...her lips, the way they move, like she's a machine gun," (per Mediaite). No president would dare say that about a male staffer, and no boss of any kind would do so without risking a harassment complaint.

Whether or not she stays in it for the long haul, she's in a good position to become an influencer once her time in the press room is over. Leavitt's habit of dressing older than her years might get in the way of becoming a fashion role model — or, conversely, she could leverage it into a trend. Ultra-conservative women à la Michelle Duggar could become fans, or we might just see Gen Alphas and Betas reaching for long skirts and sweaters. If Leavitt becomes a regular at Aldi and throws together some wings along with the piccata, there could even be a cookbook in her future. Or maybe she'll try her hand at home renovation and real estate. We can just see the title of her HGTV show: "Love It Or Leavitt."