Tragic Details About Pamela Anderson's Son, Dylan Jagger Lee

Life hasn't always been a bed of roses for Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson's youngest son, Dylan Jagger Lee. While reflecting on her career in a December 2024 chat with fellow actor Mikey Madison, for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, the "Baywatch" star admitted that it took her a long time to see how the two kids from her infamous first marriage had endured the ups and downs of Anderson's tough life alongside her. The former model elaborated on how her tumultuous life had irrevocably impacted Dylan and his brother Brandon Thomas Lee, sharing, "Being a working mom and being in this entertainment world and having your mom be sexualized in some way — I didn't realize how difficult it was."

While Anderson acknowledged that she may not have embarked on the same career path if she were given a do-over, the nineties icon stressed that she did not feel guilty about her decisions because Anderson had gained valuable life lessons from them that were only clear with hindsight. Meanwhile, in Dylan's June 2021 chat with WWD magazine, he hinted that he had to go to some rather drastic lengths to avoid being labeled a nepo baby while quietly establishing himself in the music industry.

Notably, Dylan chose not to inform either of his famous parents about his decision to join the band Motel 7 because the youngster simply didn't want them to be involved in his work. Dylan recalled his father's reaction to learning that he had followed in his musical footsteps, saying, "He was pretty p****d when he figured it out." However, when the initial anger wore off, Tommy was incredibly supportive.