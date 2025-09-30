Tragic Details About Pamela Anderson's Son, Dylan Jagger Lee
Life hasn't always been a bed of roses for Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson's youngest son, Dylan Jagger Lee. While reflecting on her career in a December 2024 chat with fellow actor Mikey Madison, for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, the "Baywatch" star admitted that it took her a long time to see how the two kids from her infamous first marriage had endured the ups and downs of Anderson's tough life alongside her. The former model elaborated on how her tumultuous life had irrevocably impacted Dylan and his brother Brandon Thomas Lee, sharing, "Being a working mom and being in this entertainment world and having your mom be sexualized in some way — I didn't realize how difficult it was."
While Anderson acknowledged that she may not have embarked on the same career path if she were given a do-over, the nineties icon stressed that she did not feel guilty about her decisions because Anderson had gained valuable life lessons from them that were only clear with hindsight. Meanwhile, in Dylan's June 2021 chat with WWD magazine, he hinted that he had to go to some rather drastic lengths to avoid being labeled a nepo baby while quietly establishing himself in the music industry.
Notably, Dylan chose not to inform either of his famous parents about his decision to join the band Motel 7 because the youngster simply didn't want them to be involved in his work. Dylan recalled his father's reaction to learning that he had followed in his musical footsteps, saying, "He was pretty p****d when he figured it out." However, when the initial anger wore off, Tommy was incredibly supportive.
Fame made Dylan Jagger Lee's childhood difficult
While speaking to Interview magazine in June 2019, Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson's eldest son, Brandon Thomas Lee, and his younger brother Dylan Jagger Lee opened up about how their childhood years were different from a regular kid's chiefly because of their famous parents. Brandon looked back on how they watched other children getting exposed to the darker side of life and developing trauma in their early adult years. Meanwhile, Dylan argued that the seemingly glamorous Hollywood life wasn't all it was chalked up to be, pointing out, "A lot of people think it's, like, be an actor, be a musician, be a model, or you're nothing. It's a pretty dog-eat-dog world."
Notably, in Pamela Anderson's own February 2023 Interview magazine chat, she, too, reflected on how her fame had negatively impacted her sons by detailing how someone had even tried kidnapping Dylan at his elementary school. Later, they discovered the man had an obsession with the "Last Showgirl" star and was essentially living in the bushes near the child's school as a result. Afterwards, Anderson would only send her kids to school with security in tow. Dylan also became fiercely protective of his mother as he grew up.
In the 2023 Netflix documentary "Pamela, A Love Story," he heavily criticized Hulu's 2022 biographical drama series "Pam & Tommy," asserting, "Why bring something up from 20 years ago that you know f***ed someone up?" (via Billboard). Anderson's youngest son continued, "The worst part of her life and making a semi-comedy out of it didn't make sense." It's worth noting that, naturally, fame has also brought about some of the most tragic details of Anderson's other son, Brandon's life, too.