Who Is Pamela Anderson's Youngest Son Dylan Jagger Lee?

A life under the spotlight, filled with applause and adulation just as much as rumors and scandals, is one that Pamela Anderson can say she upheld for the better part of three decades. As Anderson sustained a stunning transformation from a Playboy model to a full-fledged entrepreneur, she also juggled the various aspects of her personal life seemingly in front of a public audience. One of the more controversial connections she's had over the years stemmed from her relationship with Mötley Crüe's drummer Tommy Lee. It wasn't all bad, as she was able to transition to motherhood and raise two gorgeous sons, Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger Lee.

While Brandon embraces the spotlight as an actor and producer, Dylan is more offbeat, preferring to stay relatively hidden from the public eye. This, however, doesn't mean he's never embraced his role as a son of two icons or tried his hand in other fields of creative work. Whether it be music or modelling, Dylan was able to cultivate a life dedicated to authenticity, liberation, and most importantly, his family. To the public, he may just be the son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, but he's appeared to be much more than that. From finding stardom for himself to publicly supporting his family's endeavors, here is everything you need to know about Dylan Jagger Lee!