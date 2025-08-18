Who Is Pamela Anderson's Youngest Son Dylan Jagger Lee?
A life under the spotlight, filled with applause and adulation just as much as rumors and scandals, is one that Pamela Anderson can say she upheld for the better part of three decades. As Anderson sustained a stunning transformation from a Playboy model to a full-fledged entrepreneur, she also juggled the various aspects of her personal life seemingly in front of a public audience. One of the more controversial connections she's had over the years stemmed from her relationship with Mötley Crüe's drummer Tommy Lee. It wasn't all bad, as she was able to transition to motherhood and raise two gorgeous sons, Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger Lee.
While Brandon embraces the spotlight as an actor and producer, Dylan is more offbeat, preferring to stay relatively hidden from the public eye. This, however, doesn't mean he's never embraced his role as a son of two icons or tried his hand in other fields of creative work. Whether it be music or modelling, Dylan was able to cultivate a life dedicated to authenticity, liberation, and most importantly, his family. To the public, he may just be the son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, but he's appeared to be much more than that. From finding stardom for himself to publicly supporting his family's endeavors, here is everything you need to know about Dylan Jagger Lee!
Dylan spent his formative years away from Los Angeles
Born on December 29, 1997, Dylan Jagger Lee was Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's second son. Though Malibu, California, served as his stomping ground, Dylan — alongside his brother, Brandon Thomas Lee — got a change in scenery once they were teenagers. As a Canadian-born citizen herself, Anderson sent her boys to Vancouver, where they spent all of their high school years. According to Anderson's conversation with Ronan Farrow from Interview magazine in 2023, this sudden move was a choice she made to keep Brandon and Dylan grounded. "I knew they needed some good Canadian roots," she said. "They needed to get out of the Malibu Colony, and get some reality, and it was the best thing that we ever did."
Brandon and Dylan seemed to share the same opinion during their joint interview with Interview Magazine in 2019. While speaking about life in Los Angeles, Brandon described the teenagers they were surrounded by as "war veterans," since they've been exposed to drugs and sex at a young age. Dylan also noted the personal revelation he had after moving back from Canada. "Brandon and I went to high school in Canada, so we came back to see our friends in completely different situations than when we left them," he recalled. "L.A. can be amazing, but it can also be the worst. A lot of people think it's, like, be an actor, be a musician, be a model, or you're nothing. It's a pretty dog-eat-dog world."
He was permitted to engage in certain surprising lifestyle choices by his mother
To most, it is hard to expect the son of a massively popular model and rockstar legend to live a relatively "clean" life. Aside from Brandon Thomas Lee's previous struggle with alcoholism, it appeared that Dylan Jagger Lee had distanced himself from that culture altogether. Ironically, some might say that Pamela Anderson's unconventional parenting methods made this a reality.
In 2012, Anderson accidentally drew public attention when she took to her website to share her parenting wants. In a diary entry titled "Intuitive Parenting," she wrote — among many things regarding their health and confident decision making — that she wants them to safely engage in sex and experiment with drugs or alcohol in moderation. Though it seemed impractical, Anderson clarified to Fox that she was confident in the decisions her children made. "I really believe in my kids. My kids have had a great foundation, they have seen the world," she explained. "They've made great choices. They are really smart people, I am not afraid of my kids surfing the Internet. I think they are making proper decisions, and you can't be in denial of what life has to offer. I don't know how much of a role model their parents are, but we've had a lot of fun."
Dylan Jagger Lee kicked off his modeling career by working for a noteworthy fashion brand
As the son of Pamela Anderson, it was only a matter of time before Dylan Jagger Lee expressed interest in a field similar to his mother's. Instead of becoming an actor, however, he set his sights on a modeling career. According to his 2017 interview with The Daily Front Row, his acting gig came as a surprise once Hedi Slimane, the creative director of Saint Laurent, suddenly discovered him. Lee — who admittedly didn't know who Slimane was at the time — decided to follow up with him and eventually booked his first modeling gig at 18. "I was just a surfer kid who liked going to the beach in swim trunks — I didn't really have a fashion sense," he said. "Someone reached out to my agency for a casting he was holding, and as soon as I got there, he kicked everyone else out."
Being featured in one of the more prestigious fashion brands certainly helped with his recognition as a growing talent, making his identity as Anderson's son not play a factor in this endeavor. He did tell The Daily Front Row in 2016 that Anderson thought it was a unique coincidence, stating, "My mom's always been in the fashion-acting [world], and she thinks it's so funny that it's starting to happen to me." After his Saint Laurent debut, he joined EWG Management. Under them, he'd find work for other notable brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, True Religion, Armani Exchange, and Acne Studios.
Dylan expressed some discomfort uncovering his mother's past
While Pamela Anderson sustained a sad and tragic life outside of the limelight, some uncomfortable aspects of her career likely made it hard for Dylan Jagger Lee to come to terms with. Lee made this evident during his 2016 interview with Nylon, where he noted that he had never seen an episode of "Baywatch" (via Daily Mail). "I've never even seen one episode," he unveiled. "One time, we were in Europe somewhere, and they were still running the show. My mom was like, 'What? I didn't even know that they still did this.' And I was like, 'You know what? I've never watched it, and I'm going to keep it that way.'"
Although there could be various reasons why he'd like to stay away from the series altogether, the over-sexualization of his mother in the show could very much be the biggest. This likely spans across multiple instances of Anderson's career, which, during her "Actors on Actors" conversation with Mikey Madison, she stated was something she never foresaw beforehand. "Being a working mom and being in this entertainment world, and even having your mom be sexualized in some way, like, a lot of the things I went through, I didn't realize my kids were going through them at the same time," she explained. "So, as adult children, we talk about that a lot, and you kind of beg forgiveness from your adult children."
He secretly followed in his father's footsteps
With Dylan Jagger Lee kickstarting his modeling career at 18 years old, it was clear that he was following in his mother's footsteps. Music, however, found its way into a number of his modeling gigs, which made it seem like he had an interest in following in his father's footsteps as well. During his 2017 interview with W Magazine, he made it known just how big a role music played in his life. "If I'm in for the night, I'm writing music. I'm either playing the piano, playing the guitar, or producing on my computer," he stated. "That's usually my night every day. Music, music, music!" (via Newsweek)
In 2016, he became one-half of an electronic duo, Midnight Kids. They released their debut EP, "The Lost Youth," in 2020, which featured popular songs like "Run It" and "Monsters." He departed from Midnight Kids in 2021 and started up yet another band, Motel 7, which he told Ones to Watch was "the biggest happy accident of all time." With all his musical success, Dylan surprisingly kept it a secret from his father, Tommy Lee. During his 2021 interview with Women's Wear Daily, Dylan told the publication that he finally broke the news to his father. "He was pretty pissed when he figured it out," he said. "He was like, 'Dude, what the f***? You didn't tell me you were singing and s***, that's so dope. What the f***?'"
According to his father, the COVID-19 pandemic freaked Dylan Jagger Lee out
COVID-19 set an unseen precedent that the United States had never imagined. From March 2020, many of us were stuck within the confines of our homes and out of touch with civilization. Although we got to spend more time with ourselves and our families, this also left people with no jobs, which negatively impacted the livelihood of several actors and touring musicians. While this time of uncertainty was strenuous for many of us, it was particularly hard for Dylan Jagger Lee, who, according to his father, had a difficult time throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
During Tommy Lee's exclusive interview with Us Weekly in 2020, the former Mötley Crüe drummer fielded questions about his relationship with his sons. Aside from his disdain for sharing relationship advice with them, he spoke about the quality time they spent during quarantine. As Tommy lived with his new wife, Brittany Furlan, he revealed that he got to see Brandon Thomas Lee very often. This, however, wasn't the case with Dylan. "Dylan's really freaked out by this whole thing. I am actually surprised he came over. ... He's not leaving his house much," he explained. "My other son, Brandon, has been coming over here, working out in the gym, going to play golf, so I've been catching up a lot with Brandon. But Dylan still is really paranoid about leaving the house. It's kind of crazy. I get it, I understand."
Dylan blasted a Hulu series for retelling a controversial moment in his mother's past
Initially, Pamela Anderson's notoriety as an actor was merely as the quintessential blonde bombshell. A few mishaps, such as her leaked sex tape with Tommy Lee, all played a part in Anderson ultimately losing agency not only in her career, but also her overall perception in Hollywood. Of course, her eldest son, Brandon Thomas Lee, helped transform her career for the better, but Dylan Jagger Lee also had a hand in doing this. This became evident in 2022 when Hulu released the series "Pam & Tommy," documenting the lengthy saga of their infamous sex tape leak.
Though the series aimed to provide the audience context for the situation, it also uncovered a traumatic moment in Anderson's career that she likely wanted to move past. Given her reaction to the series altogether, telling Billboard in 2023 that she has "no desire to watch it," it's clear she had no input into what the Hulu series explored. Dylan, however, had no problem blasting the series in the 2023 Netflix documentary, "Pamela, A Love Story." Not only did Dylan criticize Hulu for taking the narrative out of his mother's hands, but he also expressed his outrage at Hulu for diving into such a personal time in his mother's life (via Entertainment Tonight). "Why bring something up from 20 years ago that you know f**ked someone up?" he said. "The worst part of her life, and making a semi-comedy out of it didn't make sense."
He proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Paula Bruss, in 2024
Given Pamela Anderson's positive outlook on love, it was only a matter of time before Dylan Jagger Lee shared similar opinions. This became evident during his 2017 interview with W Magazine, where Lee expressed his disdain for sleeping alone. Though he jokingly offered former "Fantastic Four" actor Jessica Alba a spot in his bed, the comradeship of a relationship seemed to be something he yearned for. This eventually led to his long-term relationship with interior designer Paula Bruss. According to her interview with Engel & Völkers, the two had known each other for years before dating. "Dylan and I were neighbors in Malibu," she said. "We knew each other from saying, 'Hi, how are you?' As you do when you run into people often, but we didn't know each other well."
While it is unclear when the two started dating, Lee and Bruss's connection has seemingly withstood the test of time, even if it saw Bruss attend college in New York during the height of their relationship. Their strong bond was apparent, and it eventually culminated in their engagement in 2024. Dylan took to his Instagram to share the special moment, paired with a collage of pictures and the caption, "Till the end." In the comments, Anderson didn't hesitate to congratulate them on the major milestone (via Hello!). "I'm so happy for you guys! You are meant for each other," she wrote. "I love you both, congratulations!"
Dylan Jagger Lee played a significant role in helping his mother transition into the skincare industry
Pamela Anderson's stint in the beauty industry saw her transition from a notable tastemaker to a full-fledged entrepreneur. As a tragic occurrence made Anderson ditch her go-to makeup look entirely — preferring a more barefaced approach with less focus on foundation and concealer and more on proper skincare habits — her venture into skincare was highly anticipated. Though she previously strayed away from attaining the entrepreneurial mindset, Anderson fully committed herself to the skincare industry in 2024. Surprisingly enough, this was a business venture Dylan Jagger Lee helped to make happen.
Through acquiring the skincare company, Sonsie, a cruelty-free and vegan brand that launched in 2023, Anderson made this transition official. According to a 2024 interview with Elle, however, Lee and his fiancee, Paula Bruss, were instrumental in this process as they were the ones who introduced Anderson to the brand. Given the brand's approach to natural ingredients, Lee and Bruss likely thought that the company made for a perfect acquisition for Anderson. "I mean, people have been asking me to do skincare and beauty products since, you know, 'Baywatch' days, but I just was looking at it going, 'Well, is it sustainable? Is it cruelty-free?' And people used to think I was crazy back then," she told WWD (via Elle). "I'm glad I kind of held out this long and really found he right connection."
Pamela Anderson dedicated a cookbook to Dylan and his brother
With Brandon Thomas Lee playing a big role in Pamela Anderson's career resurgence, it became clear just how much of an entrepreneurial mind he had. The same went for Dylan Jagger Lee, as he and Brandon previously tried to get his mother to cash in on her controversial tape with Tommy Lee. Their love was always at the forefront, and it was clear just how deep this went in the latter stages of their life. One example of such came to light when Anderson dedicated a personal venture to Brandon and Dylan.
As an avid cook herself, Anderson published a cookbook titled "I Love You: Recipes From The Heart" in 2024. A full-fledged New York Times Bestseller wasn't in Anderson's plans, as the cookbook was initially a housewarming gift for Brandon and Dylan. During her appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" that year, Anderson explained that her boys were the ones who convinced her to turn the commemorative gift into a book. "I gave my sons a recipe box for their housewarming gift, and I engraved the box, 'I love you,'" she said. "And then, of course, being the business people that my sons are, said, 'Mom, this is a cookbook. We're going to a publisher,' and I said, 'Okay!' I just do whatever I'm told these days."