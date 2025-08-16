Who Is Pamela Anderson's Eldest Son Brandon Thomas Lee?

This article references domestic violence and addiction.

Back in the 1990s, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee were inescapable. The whirlwind romance between the Mötley Crüe frontman and the "Baywatch" star captivated fans, and things really reached a fever pitch when their infamous sex tape scandal hit the headlines. In 1995, someone stole a video of the two of them getting intimate on their honeymoon, and then sold it online without the former couple's permission. These were the early days of the internet, and we suddenly had more access to celebrities than ever before ... and, accordingly, we'd developed new ways to hurt them.

As Anderson attempted to navigate this difficult period — in the spotlight, no less — she was also navigating life as a new mother. Anderson and Lee's rocky relationship produced two sons quite quickly: Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee. As "Baywatch" went off the air and Anderson's relationship with Tommy fell apart, the former devoted herself to raising her children.

Anderson's sons grew up to be gorgeous, and Anderson's eldest son Brandon is famous in his own right. He's been part of the cast of an iconic television show, made headlines for a long-simmering family feud, and was even nominated for an Emmy. In recent years, Brandon has devoted himself to returning his mom's love, setting out on a multi-project effort to revive her public image and finally get her the respect she's long deserved. Read on to learn all about Brandon Thomas Lee.