Don Jr.'s Girlfriend Posts Humblebrag That's A Twist Of The Knife To Kimberly Guilfoyle

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's relationship has a messy timeline. After Trump Jr.'s engagement to Kimberly Guilfoyle was over, it took a long time before they publicly announced their split. Around this time, one insider theorized Guilfoyle's fashion sensibilities played a role in the breakup. "Don Jr. has been telling people for months that Kim is so uptight and always dresses so professionally in these kinds of dresses and high heels, and never looks relaxed or casual," they explained to People in December 2024. "The tight dresses need to go and she has been told that." Unfortunately for Guilfoyle, even when she tried to look professional, it often resulted in a fashion fail. In contrast, Anderson recently touted a style win in a September 2025 Instagram story, reposting a photo and quote from a recent Forbes article.

Nicole Prudot D' Avingy, Anderson's hair color artist, first disseminated the news, and the referenced article oozed praise for Anderson's sartorial choices. Perhaps as a nod to Trump Jr.'s criticism, it included one of Anderson's more casual, sneakers-based 'fits, which was worlds away from Guilfoyle's preferred styles. It's especially difficult imagine Guilfoyle in athletic footwear, since her shoe collection is dominated by high heels.

Even before Anderson twisted the knife, the article included a veiled dig at Guilfoyle. "[Anderson] often chooses sleek, tailored silhouettes reminiscent of the quiet luxury trend in lieu of garish colors or loud displays as we've seen from past paramours of the political family," remarked journalist Tanya Akim.