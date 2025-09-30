11 Meghan Markle Moments That Left Royal Fans Frustrated

While Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is no longer an active members of the British royal family, there were many instances during her time with the firm — and after she left — that left royal fans frustrated. People felt distressed and annoyed over Meghan's inability or unwillingness — or both — to adhere to the norms and expectations of being a working royal. In some instances, Meghan simply made a mistake and, likely quite innocently, didn't know what was expected of her. In other instances, Meghan acted in a way that seemed careless and even callous toward the traditions of the monarchy. That infamous curtsy scene in their Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," comes to mind. That frustrating curtsy scene was so infamous we had a body language expert unpack the moment.

While many might take Meghan's side in these instances — she was new or she felt unhappy — royal fans have had a very different take. For monarchists, those who support the British royal family, the traditions and expectations around the firm and its senior members are deeply important. The historical roots of royal tradition and the sense of unity that the monarchy brings are values that royal fans treasure. Part of the reason for Meghan's lack of success in her ability to thrive as a senior member of the firm came from her inability to understand this, hence the frustration on the part of royal enthusiasts. These feelings only amplified for royal fans after she left the family, and they haven't subsided.