Sweet Throwback Vid Of Prince William & Harry Has A Tragic Backstory

In September 2025, a TikTok made the rounds online that showed how William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, used to be — before their ongoing feud picked up speed and now has them reportedly not speaking to one another. Harry has mentioned wanting to reconnect with his estranged family members, and he's met up with his father a couple times. However, Prince William hasn't shown any interest in a reconciliation with his brother, especially because of his reported distrust of Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

The throwback video from 2018, a day before Harry and Meghan's wedding, showed the brothers greeting people who had congregated in the street. Both William and Harry had big smiles on their faces and seemed to be in good spirits as they shook hands and chatted with the crowd. It made people yearn for the days when the brothers were friends. However, looks can be deceiving.

According to Harry's tell-all memoir, "Spare," William didn't even want to join Harry outside Windsor Castle, nor be with his brother the night before the nuptials, despite the fact that Harry had done it for William before his wedding to Catherine, Princess of Wales. It was their "tradition," as Harry put it. William told his brother last-minute, "Can't do it, Harold. Kate and the kids." Sounds like the biggest cop-out alive. Confused and hurt, Harry wrote, "I'd always believed, despite our problems, that our underlying bond was strong" (via Newsweek).