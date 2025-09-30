Sweet Throwback Vid Of Prince William & Harry Has A Tragic Backstory
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In September 2025, a TikTok made the rounds online that showed how William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, used to be — before their ongoing feud picked up speed and now has them reportedly not speaking to one another. Harry has mentioned wanting to reconnect with his estranged family members, and he's met up with his father a couple times. However, Prince William hasn't shown any interest in a reconciliation with his brother, especially because of his reported distrust of Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.
The throwback video from 2018, a day before Harry and Meghan's wedding, showed the brothers greeting people who had congregated in the street. Both William and Harry had big smiles on their faces and seemed to be in good spirits as they shook hands and chatted with the crowd. It made people yearn for the days when the brothers were friends. However, looks can be deceiving.
@almaraphsussex
I hope that one day the past will be far behind them and they will find each other again, brotherly love #princeharry #princewilliam #brother
According to Harry's tell-all memoir, "Spare," William didn't even want to join Harry outside Windsor Castle, nor be with his brother the night before the nuptials, despite the fact that Harry had done it for William before his wedding to Catherine, Princess of Wales. It was their "tradition," as Harry put it. William told his brother last-minute, "Can't do it, Harold. Kate and the kids." Sounds like the biggest cop-out alive. Confused and hurt, Harry wrote, "I'd always believed, despite our problems, that our underlying bond was strong" (via Newsweek).
Several users on TikTok thought the video was recent
Obviously, based on the video, William, Prince of Wales, did eventually acquiesce to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's, request. Harry had an inkling that his brother only came around to the idea because of their grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. Before that, Harry said he "felt sick about [the situation]" (via Newsweek).
Comments on the TikTok included many people thrilled to see the brothers acting like friends, with some mistakenly believing the clip was recent. "Very HAPPY to see both brothers [have reunited]," wrote one TikTok user. "Please tell me this is recent! I hope they can all mend fences and reconnect!" enthusiastically replied another. Others pointed out how pleased it would've made the late Princess Diana to see her sons together again. "Princess Diana would have never allowed them to have [a] rift if [she were still] alive," someone commented.
Sadly, the video is old and may be one of the last remnants people have of seeing the brothers smiling together. Back in May 2025, a cute video of Prince Louis of Wales mocking Prince George of Wales flipping his hair went viral on X, and the playful exchange reminded fans of William and Harry's feud. Hopefully, the brothers can eventually reconcile and goof off together again, like George and Louis do.