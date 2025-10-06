Priscilla Presley And Riley Keough's Rocky Relationship Is Far From Mended

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Priscilla Presley's 2025 memoir, "Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis," is seemingly an homage to her family. And as much as Priscilla touts having a close clan, she ironically didn't acknowledge one prominent loved one in her book's dedication. Priscilla wrote a tribute to those she had lost, including daughter Lisa Marie Presley, grandson Benjamin Keough, her mom, and her ex-husband, the late Elvis Presley, per Globe. She added: "And to my beloved son, Navarone, who comforts me in their absence. I love you all tenderly, deeply, and eternally." However, notably missing from her list was her granddaughter, actor Riley Keough.

In fact, Priscilla failed to reference any of her granddaughters: Riley and her much younger half sisters, Harper Lockwood and Finley Lockwood. Although it seemed like the Elvis Presley Enterprises founder was solely paying homage to those she has lost, she included a message to her son, Navarone Garibaldi, who is alive.

Since Riley specifically has had a contentious past with her grandmother, the exclusion seems pointed. Indeed, it coincides with details about their relationship that have come to light. A letter from Riley to Priscilla was publicized after it was included in a September 2025 lawsuit from Priscilla's former business partners. Riley reportedly wrote of her 2023 legal woes with her grandmother (via Us Weekly): "It is really hurtful that after years of me trying to resolve your and my mother's broken relationship and restore our family, you are taking me, of all people, to court."