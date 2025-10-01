The Unexpected Role Kayleigh McEnany's Love Life Played In Her Decision To Undergo Surgery

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many people may not know the truth about the health scare Fox News' Kayleigh McEnany faced in her 20s. The former White House press secretary discovered that she had a high chance of developing breast cancer. Despite her fear, her worry about how a double mastectomy would affect her dating life held her back — until she found a partner who supported her.

McEnany already had a significant family history of breast cancer when her mother tested positive for the BRCA2 genetic mutation. This meant that her mom had an 84% chance of developing breast cancer and a 27% chance of ovarian cancer. Those odds inspired her mother to undergo a preventative double mastectomy. Her mother's experience influenced McEnany to get tested for the mutation when she was just 21, and she, too, tested positive. In her 2021 memoir, "For Such a Time as This: My Faith Journey through the White House and Beyond," McEnany opened up about one thought that gave her pause when choosing to undergo the same surgery her mother had. "I wanted to do it fairly quickly. Within the year, I had hoped. But I was single at the time. I wasn't sure what dating post-mastectomy would be like, and the unknown worried me," she explained. This prompted her to put the surgery off. Instead, McEnany was diligent about checkups and monitoring. But, just as her romantic life caused her to postpone the surgery, it had a hand in why she ultimately took the plunge, too.