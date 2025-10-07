6 Photos Of Kash Patel & His Much Younger Girlfriend That Put Their Age Gap On Blast

FBI Director Kash Patel began his relationship with country singer girlfriend Alexis Wilkins back in 2023. The pair first met at a ReAwaken America event and began dating soon after. Because of their considerable age gap, their romance has sparked growing speculation and commentary. And it doesn't help when Wilkins uses Gen Z slang to explain the unexpected relationship she fell into with the former prosecutor. On the "Try That In a Small Town Podcast" she said, "I always joke that all of this was not on my bingo card."

Patel, who is 45 years old, is a whopping 19 years older than Wilkins, who is only 26. It should come as no shock that the president has swooped in with support for his cabinet member. President Donald Trump, who has exclusively had public long-term relationships with women younger than him, has relentlessly backed Patel through his recent public hits. Regardless of that support, there have been quite a few times where the couple's major age gap was on full display.