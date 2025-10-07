6 Photos Of Kash Patel & His Much Younger Girlfriend That Put Their Age Gap On Blast
FBI Director Kash Patel began his relationship with country singer girlfriend Alexis Wilkins back in 2023. The pair first met at a ReAwaken America event and began dating soon after. Because of their considerable age gap, their romance has sparked growing speculation and commentary. And it doesn't help when Wilkins uses Gen Z slang to explain the unexpected relationship she fell into with the former prosecutor. On the "Try That In a Small Town Podcast" she said, "I always joke that all of this was not on my bingo card."
Patel, who is 45 years old, is a whopping 19 years older than Wilkins, who is only 26. It should come as no shock that the president has swooped in with support for his cabinet member. President Donald Trump, who has exclusively had public long-term relationships with women younger than him, has relentlessly backed Patel through his recent public hits. Regardless of that support, there have been quite a few times where the couple's major age gap was on full display.
A candid shot captures Wilkins' spirit and Patel's salt and pepper
While visiting Nashville in August 2025, Kash Patel and Alexis Wilkins attended the PBR Camping World Team Series. Wilkins shared photos from the event on Instagram of her and the FBI Director. In one image in particular, their age difference is undeniable.
Wilkins' trendy makeup along with her wrinkle-free face hint at her age in the pic, but it's her young spirit that permeates the screen and clearly translates her youth. Posing beside her, Patel lacks this same spiritedness while he smiles up at the camera, featuring a salt and pepper beard that only furthers the obviousness of their age difference.
Their Oval Office pose highlights the age difference
Following Kash Patel's confirmation as head of the FBI in February 2025, Alexis Wilkins posted photos on Instagram of her and her boyfriend in the Oval Office. The pair stand together with their arms around each other beside a seated President Donald Trump (no stranger to age gap relationships, just look at him and Melania Trump).
Wilkins looks glowing between the two men, with her smooth skin and bright appearance. Standing next to her with his graying beard and hair, Patel looks closer in age to Trump than he does Wilkins. The singer appears as though she's just visiting and taking photos with White House staff; one would never think that Patel was her boyfriend.
Patel looks closer in age to Wilkins' parents
While returning to Alexis Wilkins' hometown of Fayetteville, Arkansas in September 2024, Kash Patel and Wilkins snapped a pic with Wilkins' mom and dad, which the singer posted to X. Posing alongside Wilkins' parents really draws attention to Patel's age, and makes Wilkins look even younger in contrast. This image is made even worse by the playful pic that Wilkins included in the same post.
Such a wonderful event in my hometown of Fayetteville AR the other night 🇺🇸 going to be one of my favorite nights for a long time getting some of my favorite people in the same room ☺️ next time we'll teach Kash how to call the razorbacks 😉 woo pig pic.twitter.com/aVEyT0LSpa
— Alexis Wilkins (@AlexisWilkins) September 23, 2024
She poses with the Arkansas flag with a large smile and a foot kicked up in the air. Compounded with her excessive use of emojis in the caption, this photo does little to defend the couple against critics of their age gap.
Despite the matching outfits, their faces reveal an age gap
In an Instagram post shared by Alexis Wilkins in January 2025, she cozies up to Kash Patel in matching gray looks with gold accents. Though their complementary outfits are so photo-perfect, the post also catches the great age difference between the federal agent and the singer.
Patel's face shows clear bags under his eyes and the signs of age on his skin, which are merely amplified by Wilkins' glowing, clear complexion — plainly displaying her youth against Patel's older age. Even fancy dress cannot hide the glaring contrast between these two. They may be gearing up for a night out, but Patel looks too tired to keep up with his much younger girlfriend.
Posing together at a party, their looks say it all
In a compilation of photos posted to her Instagram page in April 2024, when Alexis Wilkins was 25 years old, she snuggles up next to her government official boyfriend, Kash Patel. Her youthful outfit, a trendy, green, ruched dress, is in line with her young age.
With her look posed alongside Patel, who dresses similarly to the two older men on the left (button up, no tie, and mix-matched blazer), his likeness to their age compared to hers is astoundingly clear. Wilkins looks nowhere close in age to the other people in the photo, especially her boyfriend. The youthful styling of her dress is a stark contrast to the old-school vibe Patel and his pals are giving.
Kash Patel looked undeniably older than Wilkins at his swearing in
Captured after Trump-elected FBI director Kash Patel's 2025 confirmation and swearing in ceremony, the new cabinet member stepped up to the podium with his supportive girlfriend Alexis Wilkins standing beside him. The image shows Wilkins in a soft light, smiling with a youthful glow while Patel speaks.
The FBI director appears frazzled, looking quite exhausted, while Wilkins looks fresh-faced and well-rested. Photographed along with his girlfriend exposes a harsh light of age on Patel, one that highlights their 19-year gap without forgiveness.