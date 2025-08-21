How Kash Patel's Age Gap Relationship With His Country Singer Girlfriend Began

Originally from Arkansas, Alexis Wilkins is currently pursuing dreams of country music stardom in Nashville, Tennessee. But according to her Spotify bio, Wilkins isn't just a country musician, she is also a writer and provides political commentary. Though she boasts that her debut EP "Grit" ranked in the top five on the iTunes charts, Wilkins currently only has around 6,000 followers and under 10,000 monthly listeners. She's also performed for veterans and their families and considers herself an "NRA Country artist."

Though Wilkins did hint that she and Kash Patel might be inching towards next steps in their relationship, they still live separately. Wilkins is still based in Nashville and Patel is, of course, in Washington, D.C. performing his duties as director of the FBI. While the distance might be a bit cumbersome, it seems that Wilkins still has heart eyes for Patel.

During an interview on "The Megyn Kelly Show," Wilkins gushed about the things she enjoys about her boyfriend, especially early on in their relationship. "When I met him, I just liked that he was so honest," she divulged before adding, "His character is incredible, his values are incredible, and we both are very patriotic." Having shared values is certainly a wonderful foundation, especially when there's rumors that Patel might be obsessed with Donald Trump, which hopefully won't get in the way of his romance.