How Kash Patel's Age Gap Relationship With His Country Singer Girlfriend Began
It's been hard to get to know Kash Patel. It makes sense that the leader of a somewhat secretive organization would want to keep his personal life private, but when it comes to his much younger girlfriend, it seems the couple is ready to share. Or, at least it appears his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, is ready to dish to the Daily Mail. Apparently the two began dating back in the beginning of 2023, when they met at a house party in Nashville — which makes sense for Wilkins, who is a country singer in her 20s, but makes less sense for Patel, who is in his 40s and a career lawyer.
When asked about their 19 year age gap, Wilkins pointed out the many other May-December couples within politics. "There are a lot of people in this administration with age differences," Wilkins asserted, most likely referencing the 24 year gap between Donald and Melania Trump. The Trumps are not alone, there's also the astounding 32 year age gap between White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and her husband.
The 26-year-old Wilkins defended her decision to date an older man by admitting that after getting to know her, "you probably couldn't picture me dating," someone her own age. Her relationship with Patel has "always made a lot of sense to us and our friends," she continued before hinting she and Patel can now "start things that have been delayed by ... extenuating circumstances."
Who is Kash Patel's girlfriend Alexis Wilkins
Originally from Arkansas, Alexis Wilkins is currently pursuing dreams of country music stardom in Nashville, Tennessee. But according to her Spotify bio, Wilkins isn't just a country musician, she is also a writer and provides political commentary. Though she boasts that her debut EP "Grit" ranked in the top five on the iTunes charts, Wilkins currently only has around 6,000 followers and under 10,000 monthly listeners. She's also performed for veterans and their families and considers herself an "NRA Country artist."
Though Wilkins did hint that she and Kash Patel might be inching towards next steps in their relationship, they still live separately. Wilkins is still based in Nashville and Patel is, of course, in Washington, D.C. performing his duties as director of the FBI. While the distance might be a bit cumbersome, it seems that Wilkins still has heart eyes for Patel.
During an interview on "The Megyn Kelly Show," Wilkins gushed about the things she enjoys about her boyfriend, especially early on in their relationship. "When I met him, I just liked that he was so honest," she divulged before adding, "His character is incredible, his values are incredible, and we both are very patriotic." Having shared values is certainly a wonderful foundation, especially when there's rumors that Patel might be obsessed with Donald Trump, which hopefully won't get in the way of his romance.