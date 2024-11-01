Kimberly Guilfoyle Once Spent Thanksgiving With Kamala Harris
It's hard to imagine now, but in 2004, Kamala Harris and Kimberly Guilfoyle stood side by side, serving food during a Thanksgiving event. This showcased a rare instance of unity between two women on opposite sides of the political spectrum.
At the time, Guilfoyle was a prominent prosecutor and television personality. She was also married to Gavin Newson, the mayor of San Francisco at the time. Meanwhile, Harris was making a name for herself as the city's newly elected district attorney. Despite moving in the same social circles, their conflict became public in 2003 when Guilfoyle suggested that Harris had blocked her from opportunities in the District Attorney's office.
During a debate in the district attorney's race, Harris denied the claims, stating, (via The New York Times), "I have a great deal of respect for Kimberly Newsom and her work as an attorney, and also expressed a willingness to work with her. The strange circumstances of their relationship highlight a deeper story, with some insiders claiming that the feud between the two women was social rather than professional.
Kimberly Guilfoyle remains a fierce critic of Kamala Harris
Since their time in San Francisco's political scene, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Kamala Harris have had vastly different career paths. Harris rose to national prominence as vice president and the 2024 Democratic nominee for president. Meanwhile, Guilfoyle became a prominent conservative voice and is engaged to Donald Trump Jr. She also played a key role in Donald Trump's 2020 and 2024 presidential campaigns.
As a spokesperson for the Trump campaign, Guilfoyle has been vocal in her disapproval of Harris' leadership capabilities. "I have known her for 25 years. And let me tell you something: Do whatever it takes to keep her out of the White House," she said at one Trump event (via Vanity Fair). She has also critiqued Harris' ambition, telling the crowd, "I watched it first hand – she left San Francisco worse off," adding, "her only goal is the new job, the next job, the next office" (via SFGate).
Despite Guilfoyle's public attacks, Harris has chosen not to engage, leaving the conflict largely one-sided. In this political rivalry, it's clear that Harris has chosen to rise above the noise.