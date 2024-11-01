Kimberly Guilfoyle Once Spent Thanksgiving With Kamala Harris

It's hard to imagine now, but in 2004, Kamala Harris and Kimberly Guilfoyle stood side by side, serving food during a Thanksgiving event. This showcased a rare instance of unity between two women on opposite sides of the political spectrum.

Gavin Newsom, Kamala Harris, and Kimberly Guilfoyle together on Thanksgiving Day 2004 pic.twitter.com/Zdn7ndXgOw — bryan metzger (@metzgov) September 23, 2024

At the time, Guilfoyle was a prominent prosecutor and television personality. She was also married to Gavin Newson, the mayor of San Francisco at the time. Meanwhile, Harris was making a name for herself as the city's newly elected district attorney. Despite moving in the same social circles, their conflict became public in 2003 when Guilfoyle suggested that Harris had blocked her from opportunities in the District Attorney's office.

During a debate in the district attorney's race, Harris denied the claims, stating, (via The New York Times), "I have a great deal of respect for Kimberly Newsom and her work as an attorney, and also expressed a willingness to work with her. The strange circumstances of their relationship highlight a deeper story, with some insiders claiming that the feud between the two women was social rather than professional.

