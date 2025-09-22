Kamala Harris' Tell-All Book Has Former Allies Turning Against Her

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you're writing a tell-all book, sometimes other people are going to get caught in the crossfire of your truth, and that rarely ends well for anyone. Kamala Harris has been learning this lesson the hard way with her new memoir, "107 Days," which details her historic and ultimately unsuccessful campaign for president. Harris didn't pull any punches as she went scorched Earth on Joe Biden and many in the former administration. As a result, her book has been ruffling some feathers among many of Biden's allies and her fellow Democrats, who have gotten upset over some of the revelations in the tome.

One of the biggest questions explored in the book revolved around former President Biden's disastrous decision to run for re-election, and subsequent choice to back out and throw his support behind Harris. The former vice president wrote (via The Atlantic) that "of all the people in the White House, I was in the worst position to make the case that he should drop out." That being said, many prominent Democrats had been very vocal about why Biden shouldn't have run at all, and it seems Harris' failure to try and voice those concerns is being seen as problematic in its own right.

Pennsylvania's Governor Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, recently spoke out and seemingly condemned Harris' silence when asked about a relevant excerpt from her memoir. Speaking with Stephen A. Smith on his new podcast "Straight Shooter," Shapiro said Harris would "have to answer to how she was in the room and yet never said anything publicly." However, it wasn't just Harris' unvoiced concerns about Biden's ability to beat Donald Trump that found her in conflict with a slew of her democratic colleagues.