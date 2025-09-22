Kamala Harris' Tell-All Book Has Former Allies Turning Against Her
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When you're writing a tell-all book, sometimes other people are going to get caught in the crossfire of your truth, and that rarely ends well for anyone. Kamala Harris has been learning this lesson the hard way with her new memoir, "107 Days," which details her historic and ultimately unsuccessful campaign for president. Harris didn't pull any punches as she went scorched Earth on Joe Biden and many in the former administration. As a result, her book has been ruffling some feathers among many of Biden's allies and her fellow Democrats, who have gotten upset over some of the revelations in the tome.
One of the biggest questions explored in the book revolved around former President Biden's disastrous decision to run for re-election, and subsequent choice to back out and throw his support behind Harris. The former vice president wrote (via The Atlantic) that "of all the people in the White House, I was in the worst position to make the case that he should drop out." That being said, many prominent Democrats had been very vocal about why Biden shouldn't have run at all, and it seems Harris' failure to try and voice those concerns is being seen as problematic in its own right.
Pennsylvania's Governor Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, recently spoke out and seemingly condemned Harris' silence when asked about a relevant excerpt from her memoir. Speaking with Stephen A. Smith on his new podcast "Straight Shooter," Shapiro said Harris would "have to answer to how she was in the room and yet never said anything publicly." However, it wasn't just Harris' unvoiced concerns about Biden's ability to beat Donald Trump that found her in conflict with a slew of her democratic colleagues.
Kamala Harris directly targets numerous other politicians in her memoir
Kamala Harris didn't get into politics to make friends, and her new book, "107 Days," makes that clear. While Harris has been saddled with some unfortunate nicknames over the years, and it's likely her divisive tell-all will probably lead to some new ones from her former allies. Among the politicians she takes aim at are some who are clearly eyeing the ticket for 2028, including California Governor Gavin Newsom and Pete Buttigieg. According to Harris, she had wanted Buttigieg as her vice president, but was concerned about the optics.
Harris wrote (via The Atlantic) that Buttigieg "would have been an ideal partner — if I were a straight white man." According to Harris, she didn't believe America would vote for both a Black woman and a gay man to be in the White House. So, they opted for Tim Walz to appeal to Middle America. Buttigieg has since responded to Harris' remarks with disappointment. "I was surprised when I read that," Buttigieg told Politico in September 2025. "My experience in politics has been that the way that you earn trust with voters is based mostly on what they think you're going to do for their lives, not on categories."
Meanwhile, Harris also called out Newsom for not returning her call on the day Joe Biden dropped out of the race. As Newsom told reporters in September, he got a call from a number he didn't recognize, and was busy dealing with the developing situation. He soon endorsed Harris for president hours later. "That exact same moment, [I] was working with my team to draft a statement," he said (via Politico). Seemingly with a degree of his trademark shady sarcasm, he added, "I assume that's in the book as well."