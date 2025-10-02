Do Erika Kirk And Donald Trump Have History? Inside The Rumors

The footage of President Donald Trump hugging an emotional Erika Kirk at her late husband Charlie Kirk's funeral in September 2025 went viral on social media — and for good reason. While Charlie was well known in Republican circles, Erika mostly flew under the radar. That is, until her husband was assassinated. The snap of Erika being embraced by the president incentivized netizens to do some digging to figure out whether they knew each other prior to the sad event. In a post that also went viral, a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, cited Erika's participation in the 2012 Miss USA pageant as proof that she and Trump do indeed go way back. For those who are unaware, the divisive politician used to co-own the pageant, and one of the photos showed Erika posing in a bikini in front of a backdrop featuring an advertisement for the Trump International Hotel.

Naturally, this set tongues wagging, and those who have kept up with the former real estate mogul's many indiscretions over the years will recall the disturbing details about Trump's time as the Miss Universe pageant owner. Among other things, he bragged about sneaking glances at contestants in their dressing rooms while discussing his business on "The Howard Stern Show." During a pretty infamous 2005 episode, the future commander-in-chief admitted, "You know, they're standing there with no clothes [...] And you see these incredible-looking women, and so, I sort of get away with things like that," (via CNN). If Erika had this type of encounter with Trump while she was a contestant in 2012, she hasn't disclosed it. There isn't any evidence to suggest that the two knew each other prior to the president's acquaintance with Charlie either, but the rumor mill churns on.