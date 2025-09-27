Melania Trump's Holiday Ornaments Line Is Giving Her A Grinch Reputation

The first lady doesn't have the best rep when it comes to the holiday season, thanks to the infamous Melania Christmas tape. Speaking with former advisor Stephanie Winston Wolkoff in 2018, she vented about being criticized for not helping migrant families while still being expected to perform a traditional FLOTUS job. "I'm working ... my a** off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f*** about the Christmas stuff and decorations?" Melania griped (per CNN). "But I need to do it, right? ... Give me a f***ing break."

Melania's Grinch rep got a further boost from her choice of decorations. That same year, she showed off a hallway lined with 40 red trees which looked more like a horror movie set than a winter wonderland. Yet even that was an improvement over her décor of 2017, which featured an eerie colonnade of bare branches in planters. The underlighting only made the effect spookier and inspired a slew of jokes and memes like the one below.

I photoshopped Jack Skellington into Melania's Christmas decor and honestly I like it now. pic.twitter.com/hqx1QYBGhI — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) November 27, 2017

Whether she likes it or not, the first lady will soon be heading up the holiday prep for the first time in her husband's second term. The 2025 theme hasn't yet been announced, but the White House is already reviewing applicants for the hundreds of volunteers needed to deck the halls starting November 24. We wouldn't be surprised to see a tree covered entirely in Melania's ornaments with a MAGA cap on top.