Melania Trump Unveils Memorial Day Jewelry Sale While Staying Mum On Donald's Trial

Not every woman could remain stoic as her husband faced federal charges involving a juicy sex scandal, but Melania Trump apparently isn't as troubled by Donald's trial as everyone thinks. All during the long weeks of the "hush money" trial in Manhattan, the former first lady has stayed put in Mar-a-Lago, refusing to utter so much as a "witch hunt" on the topic of Donald's alleged liaison with Stormy Daniels and the charges he helped approve some creative bookkeeping for the sake of his campaign. On the rare occasions she does surface on social media, Melania tends to stick with either generic holiday greetings or product plugs. Her most recent post fell into the latter category.

On May 23, 2024, the trial was poised to go to the jury after the Memorial Day weekend. Instead of offering words of support or commentary on the case, Melania reposted an ad for the "Fortitude Collection," a line of necklaces to "celebrate our service members, our Nation, and our freedom," as the copy stated. Customers can choose from two engravable medallion designs: an anonymous service member guarding the flag, or an eagle in flight above the word "liberty." The jewelry company isn't the same one that created Melania's Mother's Day necklace, though it did produce her signature line of collectible Christmas ornaments. Even so, the reaction to these new pendants was much the same as the one she got for the "Her Love & Gratitude" necklace: a few words of praise along with a lot of jeering.