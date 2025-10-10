Suspicious Details About Matthew McConaughey & Sandra Bullock's Past Relationship

Sandra Bullock and Matthew McConaughey are two of the biggest stars in Hollywood, yet somehow, the pair dodged a media frenzy during their brief romance. Still, Bullock alluded to her relationship history with the "Dallas Buyers Club" actor more than once. In a 2003 interview with Cosmopolitan, the "Miss Congeniality" star said: "I have a hard time being just friends." And when the interviewer referred to McConaughey as her ex-boyfriend on multiple occasions, Bullock did not correct her. McConaughey even confirmed their relationship in a 2017 interview with Playboy (via People).

McConaughey and Bullock met on the set of the 1996 film "A Time To Kill," in which the former played Jake Brigance, a lawyer undertaking the case of a Black man who killed his daughter's rapists; the latter portrayed Ellen Roark, a law student backing Brigance as a part of his defense counsel. At the time, Bullock was coming off the success of 1994's "Speed" and 1995's "While You Were Sleeping," and was considered a star. But for McConaughey, his "A Time To Kill" role was the first time he was a lead in a movie, and it sounds like stardom went to his head.

McConaughey did not just date one "A Time to Kill" co-star, but two. He also had a romance with Ashley Judd, who played his wife in the film (lest we forget their hot-and-heavy 1996 Interview cover). There were even rumors that the Hollywood legend was dating both Judd and Bullock at the same time.