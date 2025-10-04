George Clooney's Ridiculously Expensive Mansion Is Responsible For His Marriage To Amal

Quite a few celebrities have truly incredible homes. But Villa Oleandra, George Clooney's iconic Lake Como mansion, has one unique thing that sets it apart from all the others: it helped its once-perpetual bachelor owner meet the love of his life. Since purchasing the Italian villa for a reported $10 million in 2002, the "Ocean's Eleven" star has hosted numerous family, friends, and notable guests at his home, including the Obamas, whose 2019 weekend stay didn't quite go as planned. So, when a friend who was joining him at Villa Oleandra in July 2013 asked him if a pal could tag along, George didn't think much of it at the time. "A mutual friend of ours said, 'I'm stopping by, and can I bring my friend?' And I was like, 'Of course,'" the actor told David Letterman on "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction" in 2018 while recalling his first meeting with his wife, Amal Clooney.

George and Amal just met, but his agent predicted that the Oscar winner would fall in love with and marry her. George and Amal indeed clicked as they "stayed up all night talking" and continued to keep in touch after the dinner. "I got her email address, because she was going to send me some pictures of my parents. And then we started writing. ... I didn't know if she wanted to go out with me — I just thought, you know, we were buddies," George recalled. Whatever you say, Mr. two-time Sexiest Man Alive.