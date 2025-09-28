10 Stars With Siblings Who Look Exactly Like Them

Sharing one or two physical traits with an older or younger brother or sister is nothing new, but for some siblings, the resemblance can be so strong that they look like twins even when they aren't. For us regular folks, this has little impact on our daily lives. However, for famous stars and their lookalike siblings, this could result in hilarious cases of mistaken identity. This was exactly what happened in July 2025 when a news website published a story about Nathan Fillion but accidentally used a picture of his radio host brother, Jeff Fillion, for the thumbnail. The "Castle" actor posted a screenshot of it on his Instagram, eliciting laughs and jokes from his followers. "Thank you, Info Petite Nation, for the lovely and flattering article on my career. My family really enjoyed it. Thank you especially, for using a photo of my brother Jeff, instead of me. My family REALLY enjoyed that," Nathan joked in the caption.

Moments like these happen more frequently when the siblings are both famous, such as the Culkin brothers. During a 2023 appearance on "The Tonight Show," Kieran Culkin confessed to host Jimmy Fallon that it's not unusual for people to mistake him for his brothers Macaulay Culkin and Rory Culkin. However, Nathan and Kieran are far from the only celebrities with siblings who look like carbon copies of them. From Cameron Diaz to Taylor Swift, here are other stars with siblings who look exactly like them.