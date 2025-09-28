10 Stars With Siblings Who Look Exactly Like Them
Sharing one or two physical traits with an older or younger brother or sister is nothing new, but for some siblings, the resemblance can be so strong that they look like twins even when they aren't. For us regular folks, this has little impact on our daily lives. However, for famous stars and their lookalike siblings, this could result in hilarious cases of mistaken identity. This was exactly what happened in July 2025 when a news website published a story about Nathan Fillion but accidentally used a picture of his radio host brother, Jeff Fillion, for the thumbnail. The "Castle" actor posted a screenshot of it on his Instagram, eliciting laughs and jokes from his followers. "Thank you, Info Petite Nation, for the lovely and flattering article on my career. My family really enjoyed it. Thank you especially, for using a photo of my brother Jeff, instead of me. My family REALLY enjoyed that," Nathan joked in the caption.
Moments like these happen more frequently when the siblings are both famous, such as the Culkin brothers. During a 2023 appearance on "The Tonight Show," Kieran Culkin confessed to host Jimmy Fallon that it's not unusual for people to mistake him for his brothers Macaulay Culkin and Rory Culkin. However, Nathan and Kieran are far from the only celebrities with siblings who look like carbon copies of them. From Cameron Diaz to Taylor Swift, here are other stars with siblings who look exactly like them.
Handsomeness runs in the Lowe family
Four years apart in age, Rob Lowe and his younger brother Chad Lowe's physical resemblance wasn't always obvious back in the '80s when the latter's hair was still blond. However, after they hit their 30s and 40s, it became clearer that Chad also inherited many of the features that helped the "Outsiders" actor keep his heartthrob status for decades, from their matching eyes and noses down to their charming smiles. However, it's not just good looks that run strong in the Lowe family, as both brothers have also been recognized for their acting chops.
Eddie Murphy and his late older brother Charlie were two peas in a pod
Eddie Murphy and his late older brother Charlie Murphy shared not only a passion for comedy and performing, but also shared plenty of physical features. As seen in this photo of them from 2012, the two actors looked like doppelgangers of each other, thanks to their identical hairlines, foreheads, face shapes, eyes, noses, and lips. The "Nutty Professor" star had maintained a close bond with his brother and frequent collaborator until Charlie's tragic passing in 2017 following a battle with leukemia.
Penélope Cruz and her sister Mónica could pass for twins
No, you're not seeing double; that's Penélope Cruz (above right) with her younger sister Mónica Cruz. If you were confused about which one exactly was the Oscar winner, you're not alone, as even the sisters have trouble telling themselves apart at times. Penélope once told Glamour, "The other day [Mónica and I] were sitting together in the back of the car and I was looking in the rearview mirror, and a very strange thing happened: I thought I was looking at my face and it was hers!"
Austin Swift is pretty much the guy version of his older sister Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift sat in the makeup chair for hours and put on plenty of prosthetics to transform into a dude for her 2020 music video for "The Man." However, long before the artist's gender-bending stunt, some fans likely already had an idea how she'd look as a guy thanks to Taylor's younger brother, Austin Swift, with whom she shares a close relationship. Their resemblance was especially strong when Taylor was younger (and had not yet been subjected to plastic surgery rumors over her changing appearance).
John and Joan Cusack's resemblance is undeniable
Even if we didn't know they have the same last name, we'd probably never list Joan and John Cusack as among those celebrities people might not know are related. Their resemblance is so striking that viewers just assume their characters are brother and sister even when they're not supposed to be related in the movie. "I've seen 'High Fidelity' a half dozen times, and I only just realized that Joan Cusack is not supposed to be John Cusack's sister in the film," one Reddit user confessed, referring to the siblings' 2000 film.
Cameron Diaz and her older sister Chimene's looks had us doing a double take
From the beginning of her stunning transformation in Hollywood, Cameron Diaz captivated audiences with her gorgeous appearance. However, the "Charlie's Angels" star's trademark features apparently aren't unique to her, as she looks exactly like her older sister, Chimene Diaz. Though she went a very different route from Cameron career-wise, the realtor-slash-fitness instructor has always been her younger sibling's biggest cheerleader. Aside from accompanying her to red-carpet events, Chimene also proudly promoted Cameron's projects, including her 2013 book "The Body Book," on social media.
Rob and Kourtney Kardashian are the OG lookalikes of the Kardashian-Jenner clan
When it comes to the Kardashian-Jenner family, it's Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's similarities in style and appearance that often get the most attention. However, before there was Kim and Kylie, there was Kourtney Kardashian and Rob Kardashian. Born eight years apart to Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian, Kourtney and her younger brother have the same nose, face shape, and stunning smile, as seen in this photo from a party celebrating the premiere of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" in 2007.
Joel Murray only needs to look at his older brother Bill Murray to see what he'll look like in a decade
Bill Murray and his youngest brother, Joel Murray, might have a 13-year age difference, but this hasn't stopped them from looking like they were cast in the same mold. This 2012 photo of the brothers taking part in the Pro-Am event for the 2012 Irish Open highlighted the close similarity of their facial features to the point that we wouldn't be surprised if this actually depicted a younger and older version of the same person.
Hennessy Carolina takes after her older sister Cardi B in more ways than one
Cardi B and her younger sister Hennessy Carolina's striking family resemblance shines through regardless of how drastically they transform themselves using wigs, makeup, and clothing — but they're almost indistinguishable when they twin with matching outfits. In 2022, the "WAP" hitmaker posted on Instagram photos of her and the fashion designer rocking similar looks consisting of white crop tops, Chanel tights, platform stilettos, silver jewelry, large sunglasses, and elaborate updos, highlighting not only their sisterly bond but also their identical appearances.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's younger brother Trent could be their triplet
Despite not actually being identical twins (they're fraternal), Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen being a copy and paste of each other is used as a major plot point in many of their movies, including "It Takes Two" and "Switching Goals." However, they apparently have another lookalike sibling in their large family, and no, it's not their famous younger sister, Elizabeth Olsen. As seen in these side-by-side images, their older brother Trent Olsen could pass for their triplet, thanks to their similar round face shapes, noses, and sweet smiles.