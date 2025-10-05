ABC News Anchor David Muir's On Air Outfits Are More Rugged Than They Seem
If watching the nightly news is still part of your daily routine, then chances are high that David Muir is basically a member of your family. Of the need-to-know facts about Muir, we recognize he's been the anchor of ABC's "World News Tonight" since 2014, and he's reportedly one of the most trusted names in the industry. (Not to mention he's also friends with Kelly Ripa, one of the network's other beloved hosts.) While he has had his fair share of awkward moments, he's also become a style icon thanks to his daily selection of well-pressed suits, shirts, and ties. As Esquire once described, "It's a clean, modern look: not stodgy, but authoritative." But that perception is partly due to the magic of TV production. As it turns out, Muir's go-to look is a little more casual — and even more rugged — than it may appear at first glance.
There's a good reason Muir is sitting behind a desk while delivering the news — and it's not just because it's comfortable, or because anchors have been doing it that way for decades. It's also a matter of strategic set design and camerawork to keep a certain secret hidden. As Muir admitted to People in May 2025, "I generally have jeans on from the waist down. So the first thing that we try to do is make sure my jeans aren't showing... I really don't try to take myself too seriously but I always just joke, 'Don't tell anyone about the jeans and the boots!'" Your secret is safe with us, David!
David Muir is even more in his element when the cameras aren't rolling
For David Muir, it seems like the secret to a successful broadcast has something to do with just being himself — at least as much as he can. But that's admittedly a bit of a challenge in the newsroom. As he revealed to People, "I'd say my most comfortable element is being outside, covered in mud." He was lucky enough to have that back-to-nature experience during Memorial Day Weekend 2025, when he traveled to upstate New York. He's from the area, having been born in Syracuse and grown up in nearby Onondaga Hill. As he recalled, "It was pouring rain and I loved every second of it."
If you are a big enough fan of Muir's, perhaps you've already suspected that a suit isn't exactly his go-to outfit. He's been known to flaunt some more casual looks on Instagram, like when he wore those jeans while reporting in South Sudan, showed off some chest while hanging with the Easter bunny, and paired sunglasses with a straw hat while sporting some stubble. No matter how he dresses, Muir looks equally as sharp as he does in the studio. It's no wonder that TikTok is filled with thirst edits dedicated to this newsman.
Considering Muir's fashion preferences, maybe his bosses at ABC should let him dress down every once in a while. After all, as Muir noted to People, "Anyone who works with me knows that I am so uncomfortable even having to put on the tux." Maybe one day he'll be allowed to present the news in his tightest pair of jeans and a deep V-neck, although that might cause TikTok to completely explode.