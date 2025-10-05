ABC News Anchor David Muir's On Air Outfits Are More Rugged Than They Seem

For David Muir, it seems like the secret to a successful broadcast has something to do with just being himself — at least as much as he can. But that's admittedly a bit of a challenge in the newsroom. As he revealed to People, "I'd say my most comfortable element is being outside, covered in mud." He was lucky enough to have that back-to-nature experience during Memorial Day Weekend 2025, when he traveled to upstate New York. He's from the area, having been born in Syracuse and grown up in nearby Onondaga Hill. As he recalled, "It was pouring rain and I loved every second of it."

If you are a big enough fan of Muir's, perhaps you've already suspected that a suit isn't exactly his go-to outfit. He's been known to flaunt some more casual looks on Instagram, like when he wore those jeans while reporting in South Sudan, showed off some chest while hanging with the Easter bunny, and paired sunglasses with a straw hat while sporting some stubble. No matter how he dresses, Muir looks equally as sharp as he does in the studio. It's no wonder that TikTok is filled with thirst edits dedicated to this newsman.

Considering Muir's fashion preferences, maybe his bosses at ABC should let him dress down every once in a while. After all, as Muir noted to People, "Anyone who works with me knows that I am so uncomfortable even having to put on the tux." Maybe one day he'll be allowed to present the news in his tightest pair of jeans and a deep V-neck, although that might cause TikTok to completely explode.