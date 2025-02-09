What We Know About Kelly Ripa's Friendship With Controversial ABC News Anchor David Muir
During the 2024 presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, many viewers couldn't help but notice that co-moderator David Muir was pretty easy on the eyes. But in 2025, the ABC news anchor was mounted in controversy after seemingly showing a vainer side of himself while reporting on the devastating LA wildfires, which left many homeless. Muir accidentally revealed to cameras that he had a clothespin on his flame-retardant jacket to make it appear more fitted, which earned Muir the title "narcissistic a*****e" from one viewer on X, formerly Twitter. Still, a misstep like this isn't likely to strain any of his longtime friendships, including the one he shares with Kelly Ripa.
Both employed by ABC, Muir and Ripa have been friends for years. Of course, when two attractive celebrities of the opposite sex become chummy, people always have questions — and it doesn't help that Ripa and Muir aren't shy about commenting on each other's good looks. In fact, their friendship started after Ripa sent him a flirty email after first seeing him on "World News Tonight." Divulging this to her former "Live" co-host Ryan Seacrest (via Hello!), Ripa wrote Muir: "Dude. You looked amazing tonight. Don't know what was going on. Looked kinda dangerous where you are. But just wanted to let you know that you looked amazing." This seems like a pretty risque message for Ripa, who's been married to Mark Consuelos since 1996, to send. However, the truth about Ripa and Muir's relationship is that it is completely platonic.
Kelly Ripa's husband is in on her friendship with David Muir
Throughout Kelly Ripa and David Muir's friendship, their body language in photos and cheeky comments may have sparked speculation that something more was going on. After all, it isn't unheard of for ABC on-air personalities (read: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes') to dishonor their marriages while on the clock. But while Ripa and Muir both work for the same network, their work doesn't overlap and they seemingly aren't doing anything to disrespect Ripa's marriage to Mark Consuelos. In fact, they spend a lot of time together in Consuelos' presence. Muir joins Ripa and Consuelos in the Hamptons each summer and has even won their kids' approval because of his culinary expertise. "Joaquin would rather eat at David's than anywhere else on earth," Ripa told Muir on a November 2022 episode of "Live" (via Hello!).
Muir and Consuelos may also have somewhat of a bromance going on. In a September 2024 Instagram post Ripa shared, which featured mostly pictures of her and Consuelos, Muir sweet-talked the couple: "Are y'all getting even more beautiful? This is nuts." Furthermore, when Muir appeared on "Live With Kelly and Mark" in July 2023, Consuelos promoted Muir's episode on Instagram with a video of him and Ripa fawning over him. "You're wearing your David Muir dress," Consuelos is heard saying to his wife. The actor then proceeded to call Muir "Captain Handsome," in his caption, proving that there is nothing but love between them.