What We Know About Kelly Ripa's Friendship With Controversial ABC News Anchor David Muir

During the 2024 presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, many viewers couldn't help but notice that co-moderator David Muir was pretty easy on the eyes. But in 2025, the ABC news anchor was mounted in controversy after seemingly showing a vainer side of himself while reporting on the devastating LA wildfires, which left many homeless. Muir accidentally revealed to cameras that he had a clothespin on his flame-retardant jacket to make it appear more fitted, which earned Muir the title "narcissistic a*****e" from one viewer on X, formerly Twitter. Still, a misstep like this isn't likely to strain any of his longtime friendships, including the one he shares with Kelly Ripa.

Both employed by ABC, Muir and Ripa have been friends for years. Of course, when two attractive celebrities of the opposite sex become chummy, people always have questions — and it doesn't help that Ripa and Muir aren't shy about commenting on each other's good looks. In fact, their friendship started after Ripa sent him a flirty email after first seeing him on "World News Tonight." Divulging this to her former "Live" co-host Ryan Seacrest (via Hello!), Ripa wrote Muir: "Dude. You looked amazing tonight. Don't know what was going on. Looked kinda dangerous where you are. But just wanted to let you know that you looked amazing." This seems like a pretty risque message for Ripa, who's been married to Mark Consuelos since 1996, to send. However, the truth about Ripa and Muir's relationship is that it is completely platonic.

