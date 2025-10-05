Trump's Reaction To NYT Lawsuit Dismissal Proves How Far Gone His Ego Truly Is

Donald Trump might think himself above the law, but he doesn't believes anybody else is. The president seems to have a loose grasp on what exactly qualifies as criminal behavior, especially when it comes to the press. Trump has a long history of suing various media outlets, and he's not slowing down anytime soon. Many of the cases he has filed against the press appear to have been the result of outlets bruising the controversial politician's ego, and the one he brought against the New York Times in September 2025 was no different. In a lengthy 85-page document, Trump accused the publication of defamation. Notably, 79 of those pages were dedicated to praising him as well as listing grievances unrelated to the case. The documents described the president's 2024 victory as "the greatest personal and political achievement in American history" and applauded his "singular brilliance," per the New York Times. Florida Judge Steven D. Merryday dismissed the case a mere four days after it was filed, criticizing Trump's legal team for wasting his time.

"A complaint is not a public forum for vituperation and invective. Not a protected platform to rage against an adversary," Merryday clarified. The president can refile, but Merryday warned that it better not exceed 40 pages. It appears Trump's team was afraid to tell him that his suit had been thrown out, because he seemed blissfully unaware (or perhaps was simply in denial) while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on September 19, 2025. "I sued the New York Times two days ago for a lot of money," Trump bragged, to which a journalist replied, "A judge just threw that out." He pretended not to hear and continued, "I'm winning. I'm winning the cases," (via X, formerly known as Twitter).