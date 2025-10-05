Trump's Reaction To NYT Lawsuit Dismissal Proves How Far Gone His Ego Truly Is
Donald Trump might think himself above the law, but he doesn't believes anybody else is. The president seems to have a loose grasp on what exactly qualifies as criminal behavior, especially when it comes to the press. Trump has a long history of suing various media outlets, and he's not slowing down anytime soon. Many of the cases he has filed against the press appear to have been the result of outlets bruising the controversial politician's ego, and the one he brought against the New York Times in September 2025 was no different. In a lengthy 85-page document, Trump accused the publication of defamation. Notably, 79 of those pages were dedicated to praising him as well as listing grievances unrelated to the case. The documents described the president's 2024 victory as "the greatest personal and political achievement in American history" and applauded his "singular brilliance," per the New York Times. Florida Judge Steven D. Merryday dismissed the case a mere four days after it was filed, criticizing Trump's legal team for wasting his time.
"A complaint is not a public forum for vituperation and invective. Not a protected platform to rage against an adversary," Merryday clarified. The president can refile, but Merryday warned that it better not exceed 40 pages. It appears Trump's team was afraid to tell him that his suit had been thrown out, because he seemed blissfully unaware (or perhaps was simply in denial) while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on September 19, 2025. "I sued the New York Times two days ago for a lot of money," Trump bragged, to which a journalist replied, "A judge just threw that out." He pretended not to hear and continued, "I'm winning. I'm winning the cases," (via X, formerly known as Twitter).
Trump's ongoing war with the media puts his fragile ego on full display
Donald Trump's ego-stroking New York Times lawsuit proved just how desperate he is to be liked, and while the president might be under the impression that he's exuding authority and power by suing media outlets left and right, Trump is simply putting his fragile ego on full display. These lawsuits also hint that he has something to hide, especially when it comes to his refusal to release the Epstein files. The $10 billion lawsuit Trump filed against the Wall Street Journal after it published information about a lewd birthday card the divisive politician sent to Epstein speaks volumes. The letter has since been made public, proving Trump's claims that it doesn't exist were false, and the Journal moved to dismiss the case. Trump, who seems to believe that whatever he says will be honored as the truth by his base, denied the signature on the card was his after it was published.
Only, the signature looks exactly like the former "Apprentice" host's did in the 1990s and early 2000s. Regardless, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt continued to insist that her boss "did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it," in a post on X. Trump's denial in the face of seemingly irrefutable proof once again hinted that his ego is much bigger than anyone thought possible. The letter was part of a birthday book compiled by Epstein's accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, and featured a whopping 238 pages worth of messages from the disgraced financier's friends. For Trump to claim the card signed by him is the only forgery is nothing short of astounding. As handwriting expert Emma Bache told Sky News, "The chances of this not being his signature are too miniscule to talk about."