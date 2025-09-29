Ivanka Trump's Killer Legs Can't Distract From Her Awkward Posing (But Kimberly Guilfoyle Approves)

If having killer legs were an Olympic sport, Ivanka Trump would take home the gold every single time. Clearly, doing Brazilian jiu-jitsu has helped the mother of three maintain a healthy lifestyle and super toned physique, but it hasn't quite helped her stop making awkward poses in photos. On September 27, 2025, President Donald Trump's beloved eldest daughter shared a carousel on Instagram featuring three snapshots of her standing on top of a building that surprisingly wasn't Trump Tower while striking some strange poses, alongside a final pic of her taking an "Inception"-style mirror selfie. She looked great; there's no denying that. But, while the black ensemble worked in her favor, it's obvious Ivanka had no clue what to do with her arms when posing (happens to the best of us!).

In the second photo, Ivanka awkwardly put her hands on her hips, but because the dress had accoutrements on the sides, her placement just made it look like she was holding onto them like handles. Not exactly giving model vibes — which is strange, since Ivanka used to be a model. No matter, her post still received hundreds of thousands of likes, including from both Kimberly Guilfoyle and Bettina Anderson (also awkward). The former Fox News host was going to be Ivanka's sister-in-law, before Donald Trump Jr. dumped her for Anderson. Still, it's nice to see women supporting other women, even when they don't seem to know what to do with their arms in photos.