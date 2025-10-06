Side By Side Pics Of Alexis Bledel & Lauren Graham Show How Much They've Changed

The pilot episode of "Gilmore Girls" premiered 25 years ago, and Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham made an appearance at the Emmys on September 14, 2025 to celebrate the milestone. The lives of the cast of '"Gilmore Girls" have changed a lot over the years, and fans loved seeing Graham and Bledel together again. The pair has reunited before, most notably on the Netflix revival series "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" in 2016. Side-by-side photos of the duo from early in the original "Gilmore Girls" series and the Emmys in 2025 prove how much time has passed, but only if you look very closely and pay attention to details.

Present-day Graham and Bledel have age lines on their faces. The smile lines around their mouths are particularly pronounced, indicative of lives well-lived and full of joy. Bledel's chin divot is less pronounced in the 2025 photo and might just be covered up with makeup. Her face has also lost the fullness it had in the early 2000s, which is a natural sign of aging. Graham is older than Bledel, so the signs of her age are more noticeable in side-by-side photos. She has visible wrinkles on her neck and around her eyes. Plus, her face has lost some firmness. These changes are inevitable for everyone, but it's refreshing to see both women letting them happen naturally, when so many women in Hollywood attempt to stall the process through cosmetic procedures.