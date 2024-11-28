The Gilmore Girls Cast's Real Life Partners

Not only did "Gilmore Girls" give us a dream of how life should look, thanks to the mother-daughter bond of Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Beldel) and their quaint Connecticut town filled with the most heartwarming residents, but the plot also frequently touched on the characters' struggles to find love. In real life, many of the stars got their happy endings.

Advertisement

The storybook town of Stars Hollow shepherded many residents into messy relationships, including Rory Gilmore's back-and-forth between her Stars Hollow High lovers — two of whom Alexis Bledel dated in real life, Lorelai's on-again, off-again romance with Luke, and Dean's affair, causing a split with his wife Lindsay. However, many sweet romances balanced the drama, including Sookie and Jackson, Lane and Dave, and the ultimate couple goals, Emily and Richard Gilmore (they had years on the other couples, so they get the number one spot).

The reality off-screen was a lot less dramatic and much more romantic. "Gilmore Girls" actors, including Scott Patterson, Milo Ventimiglia, Kelly Bishop, Jared Padalecki, and Melissa McCarthy, all eventually settled down with their own partners, some of whom you may recognize for their own claim to fame in the industry.

Advertisement