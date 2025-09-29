New Pic Of Trump Golfing Without Makeup Hits The Internet (But It's Overshadowed By This One Thing)
Donald Trump must be feeling particularly grateful for his granddaughter today. Thanks to Kai Trump's latest business venture, no one is talking about the fact that Donald without makeup is a brutal reminder of how fast his 80s are approaching. And, if there's one thing Grandpa Donald loves, it's when his fragile ego is saved from a potential hit
On September 28, 18-year-old Kai Trump took to Instagram to show off photos of her golf date with her grandpa Donald. The first pic in the carousel showed the duo posing awkwardly on the gold course. In the past, Trump's makeup-free golf outings have reminded folks of his age. This time, though, Kai's outfit had people distracted. Rather than looking at Donald's uniquely bronzer-less, makeup-free face, it seems that all eyes were on Kai's sweatshirt. The crewneck, which features a logo made up of her initials, is part of her new clothing line. Kai even shouted out her brand in her caption, which more or less proved that she was hitting the golf course with her grandpa to stage an ad for her clothing line. "Golfing with Grandpa," she wrote, adding, "Merch available now at kaitrump.shop (link in bio.)" Folks online weren't exactly impressed by the fact that Kai has seemingly inherited the Trump family grifter genes.
Kai Trump's new business isn't going over well online
The grandfather-granddaughter Instagram post came just a few days after Kai Trump launched her now-controversial clothing line using photos of her wearing the crewnecks at the White House. It didn't take long for people on X to talk about how weird this really is. "Imagine if Hunter Biden used the White House to sell merchandise like Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai is doing. This is sick," one X user pointed out. "Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai is using the White House to sell merch. Right on brand for the Trumps," wrote another. Another user chimed in to say: "Remember Kai Trump, Donald Trump's granddaughter who's been using the White House to promote her merch. She was caught stealing the logo from American Eagle."
Kai's Instagram post announcing her brand's launch also raked in overwhelmingly negative comments. "Why would I want a $130 sweatshirt with your initials on it? You aren't famous! You aren't a designer!" one Instagram user wrote. "The next generation of grifters has arrived!" joked another. One added, "Your family continues to embarrass our country over and over and over again..." Evidently, people aren't exactly pleased that Donald Trump Jr.'s daughter is using her grandfather's fame to sell some particularly pricey sweatshirts. Still, we have a feeling Donald would much rather see netizens hating on his granddaughter's business than making fun of his make-up-free look yet again.