New Pic Of Trump Golfing Without Makeup Hits The Internet (But It's Overshadowed By This One Thing)

Donald Trump must be feeling particularly grateful for his granddaughter today. Thanks to Kai Trump's latest business venture, no one is talking about the fact that Donald without makeup is a brutal reminder of how fast his 80s are approaching. And, if there's one thing Grandpa Donald loves, it's when his fragile ego is saved from a potential hit

On September 28, 18-year-old Kai Trump took to Instagram to show off photos of her golf date with her grandpa Donald. The first pic in the carousel showed the duo posing awkwardly on the gold course. In the past, Trump's makeup-free golf outings have reminded folks of his age. This time, though, Kai's outfit had people distracted. Rather than looking at Donald's uniquely bronzer-less, makeup-free face, it seems that all eyes were on Kai's sweatshirt. The crewneck, which features a logo made up of her initials, is part of her new clothing line. Kai even shouted out her brand in her caption, which more or less proved that she was hitting the golf course with her grandpa to stage an ad for her clothing line. "Golfing with Grandpa," she wrote, adding, "Merch available now at kaitrump.shop (link in bio.)" Folks online weren't exactly impressed by the fact that Kai has seemingly inherited the Trump family grifter genes.