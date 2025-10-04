Andy Cohen Looks So Different After Taking Weight Loss Medication
Andy Cohen is often called "Daddy" by the women of the "Real Housewives," as he is the executive producer of the franchise and hosts basically every reunion show on Bravo. Although he's the father of two young kids, Ben and Lucy, he has admitted on multiple talk shows that he used a GLP-1 medication to help him feel more like the type of "Daddy" who is physically attractive and confident in himself. On an episode of "Today" in September 2025, Cohen told hosts Sheinelle Jones and Jenna Bush Hager that he decided to go on a medication similar to Ozempic after seeing himself on "The Valley" Season 2 reunion show, thinking he looked bloated and couldn't button his suits. These comments came after Cohen already lost 12 pounds when he stopped drinking on-air with his "Watch What Happens Live" guests.
Cohen doesn't exactly look unrecognizable in side-by-side photos from January 2025 and September 2025, but his weight loss is obvious, as is his brighter smile. He also has a swagger that befits someone known as "Daddy" to millionaires and reality TV stars, not just the two young children at home who constantly need his attention.
GLP-1s have transformed Andy Cohen's life
"The Valley" Season 2 reunion show filmed in early May 2025, meaning that Andy Cohen has achieved this incredible transformation in about four months. One of many stars to use Ozempic or other weight-loss drugs, Cohen spoke candidly on his radio show in September 2025 about how the choice to go on the medication impacted his life beyond his physical appearance (via E! News). He said that he was unhappy with his weight, but had resisted using the drugs a few times despite his doctor's belief that they would help him treat other health issues, too.
"This is a medication that actually is beneficial to a lot of elements of health, and I finally said yes," Cohen admitted. "It really helped me with cravings, which I was having a very hard time with." He added that using the drug under the supervision of a doctor and a personal trainer has also inspired him to follow a healthier diet and exercise routine. "I feel privileged to have access to a GLP-1 and I think everybody should, through insurance. This is a revolutionary drug."
Cohen isn't the first Bravo-lebrity to talk about using weight loss drugs. He joined "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Heather Gay, along with "Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs, who have also admitted to using GLP-1s (via Us Weekly).