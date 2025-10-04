Andy Cohen Looks So Different After Taking Weight Loss Medication

"The Valley" Season 2 reunion show filmed in early May 2025, meaning that Andy Cohen has achieved this incredible transformation in about four months. One of many stars to use Ozempic or other weight-loss drugs, Cohen spoke candidly on his radio show in September 2025 about how the choice to go on the medication impacted his life beyond his physical appearance (via E! News). He said that he was unhappy with his weight, but had resisted using the drugs a few times despite his doctor's belief that they would help him treat other health issues, too.

"This is a medication that actually is beneficial to a lot of elements of health, and I finally said yes," Cohen admitted. "It really helped me with cravings, which I was having a very hard time with." He added that using the drug under the supervision of a doctor and a personal trainer has also inspired him to follow a healthier diet and exercise routine. "I feel privileged to have access to a GLP-1 and I think everybody should, through insurance. This is a revolutionary drug."

Cohen isn't the first Bravo-lebrity to talk about using weight loss drugs. He joined "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Heather Gay, along with "Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs, who have also admitted to using GLP-1s (via Us Weekly).