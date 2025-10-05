Kate Middleton & Melania Trump Have More In Common Than You Might Think
Kate Middleton and Melania Trump come from very different worlds. From Melania's humble Slovenian roots and Kate Middleton's upbringing in an affluent English family, you'd think their lives could hardly overlap. But as the two women navigate their lives in the spotlight, they might have more in common than you think. They've somewhat mastered the art of being seen without oversharing as they carefully manage public personas while protecting their privacy. Not only do the two ladies put their children first, but they navigate extremely high-profile marriages with grace and attention to detail to influence how the world sees them.
From engaging with young children often to coordinating public appearances, we can't help but notice Kate and Melania have a knack for staying above adult drama, protecting their peace, and putting kids front and center. For Melania, that often means distancing herself from the chaos created by her famously outspoken husband, while Kate balances the pressure of being an active royal with measured poise. Being so deeply involved in early childhood initiatives shows that their focus on family extends beyond their own homes. It shows that these ladies believe their time is best spent nurturing the next generation.
The president and first lady's recent UK state visit made it clear that the two women enjoyed each other's company. In fact, we realized Melania's usual sour face around her husband had completely disappeared when she was around Kate, and it suggested they found plenty in common.
Kate and Melania are private mothers who champion children and learning
While President Donald Trump was busy meeting with the U.K.'s prime minister to discuss trade and global conflicts, first lady Melania Trump spent her time with Kate Middleton, whose makeup gave major Trump vibes during the Trumps' visit, spending quality time with the Squirrel Scouts. A program for children ages four to six that introduces them to nature and teamwork. This makes a lot of sense as both women are very active in early childhood initiatives: Kate is involved with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, while Melania spends much of her time on her Be Best initiative.
According to Chief Scout Dwayne Fields via People, the ladies had fun. He explained that Kate has always been a natural at bonding with young children. He added, "Melania was very similar. She was engaging, she asked lots of questions and the young people were willing to talk to her."
Beyond their professional lives looking similar, it's clear that prioritizing their roles as mothers is another thing the women have in common. Melania remains heavily involved in Barron's life as a source told People in August 2025 that "Melania watches Barron constantly in an effort to be sure nobody messes with him or bullies him, as this is a constant worry with her." Kate is also a very hands-on parent. Panthea Parker of "Real Housewives of London," whose son's school plays against Kate's son's, told Hello! that Kate "never misses any of her children's matches."