Kate Middleton & Melania Trump Have More In Common Than You Might Think

Kate Middleton and Melania Trump come from very different worlds. From Melania's humble Slovenian roots and Kate Middleton's upbringing in an affluent English family, you'd think their lives could hardly overlap. But as the two women navigate their lives in the spotlight, they might have more in common than you think. They've somewhat mastered the art of being seen without oversharing as they carefully manage public personas while protecting their privacy. Not only do the two ladies put their children first, but they navigate extremely high-profile marriages with grace and attention to detail to influence how the world sees them.

From engaging with young children often to coordinating public appearances, we can't help but notice Kate and Melania have a knack for staying above adult drama, protecting their peace, and putting kids front and center. For Melania, that often means distancing herself from the chaos created by her famously outspoken husband, while Kate balances the pressure of being an active royal with measured poise. Being so deeply involved in early childhood initiatives shows that their focus on family extends beyond their own homes. It shows that these ladies believe their time is best spent nurturing the next generation.

The president and first lady's recent UK state visit made it clear that the two women enjoyed each other's company. In fact, we realized Melania's usual sour face around her husband had completely disappeared when she was around Kate, and it suggested they found plenty in common.