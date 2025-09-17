Kate Middleton Makes Glaring Makeup Mistake During Trump's UK Visit & The Timing Is So Ironic
President Donald Trump is currently in the midst of his second state visit to the U.K. in as many years, to meet with members of the royal family, from September 17 through 19, 2025, which includes William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Despite battling cancer, King Charles III has apparently pulled out all the stops to welcome POTUS and first lady Melania Trump. And, according to royal expert Ingrid Seward, author of "My Mother and I," the royals are super excited for the visit. "Trump is extremely flattering of the royal family," she told Fox News Digital, adding, "The late queen was very amused by Trump, and she liked him. There is a good feeling all around before it has even started."
William and Kate greeted Donald and Melania when they arrived, and the unlikely foursome already seemed to be happily chatting away within the first two minutes. Interestingly, the Trumps were spotted holding hands — though that still wasn't enough to quell those divorce rumors swirling around Donald and Melania. Kate wore a beautiful burgundy ensemble with matching headwear, while Melania's bizarre purple hat looked more like a UFO that was in the process of trying to beam her up (seriously, the first lady needs to stop with the weird hats — this one may actually be even worse than the cartoon villain fashion fail Melania donned for her husband's inauguration in January 2025).
However, it wasn't the Princess of Wales' stunning outfit that caught our eye; it was her glaring makeup mistake, which unfortunately made it seem like Kate was low-key trolling Donald for all of his past cosmetic transgressions.
Kate Middleton's makeup blunder is highly surprising
For whatever reason, Kate Middleton made the biggest makeup faux pas, perhaps of her entire public career to date, on September 17, 2025, and we're still doing a double take at the photographic evidence. The Princess of Wales was seen in a closeup photo looking as if she was holding a cell phone up to her face, though her hand was empty, giving people a clear view of her dodgy makeup. When only looking at the beloved royal's face, Kate's complexion appeared fine. However, with her hand placed in front of her face, it quickly became obvious that they were two completely different shades.
It's a rookie makeup mistake, something Donald Trump has been guilty of doing on multiple occasions, including in September 2024 when he held a campaign rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania. It was easily the president's worst tan fail to date, and was even more pronounced than Kate's blunder. For that event, Trump's face was a super dark orange, while his hands were very light, almost pink. The drastic juxtaposition was jarring. But, while Kate's situation isn't too wild, comparatively, it's still shocking that she even made the error at all — especially while standing right in front of Trump.
Donald Trump is an expert on this common tan fail
Knowing Kate Middleton, it's highly unlikely she was secretly trying to make a statement or poking fun at President Donald Trump with her tangerine complexion, especially if royal expert Ingrid Seward's comments to Fox News Digital about the royal family looking forward to his visit are to be believed. It was probably just a makeup oversight — she does have three children to raise as well as staying on top of her many royal duties. It's not like the princess makes this rookie makeup error every day, like Trump tends to do.
The president has had so many fake tan fails, there are compilations of all the incidents from 2024 alone. Since we're not done with 2025 just yet, there is still plenty of time for the former "Apprentice" host to make even more orange-hued errors before the year is over. Instead of using his signature "Make America Great Again" slogan, Trump should consider changing it to "Make America Blend Again."
One of the divisive politician's worst makeup mistakes happened back in April. Trump met with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to discuss all of the Venezuelan immigrants being deported to the notorious Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo (CECOT) prison in El Salvador. During the meeting, it quickly became obvious that Trump's tan had reached new levels of absurdity with his bronzer fail.