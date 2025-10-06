10 Times Taylor Swift's Killer Legs Couldn't Save Her From These Awful Outfits

Taylor Swift is the queen of writing songs that make everyone going through a heartbreak or an evolutionary moment feel instantly understood. Honestly, what would "The Summer I Turned Pretty" be without Swift's tracks swelling in the background every single time something monumental happened? Her music has garnered her a slew of awards as well an extremely dedicated fandom.

But no human is perfect, and that goes for Swift too. While she's turned out so many unforgettable hits, her style record hasn't always followed the same flawless track. Of course, she has gone through a gorgeous style transformation over the years, but there have been and continue to be many outfits that would land Taylor Swift on the worst-dressed list.

The outfits we've selected stand out even more, because they are leggy looks, and Swift is known for her killer legs. Whether it's a slit couture gown or a casual mini skirt on her day off, her long limbs are usually the centerpiece to her ensembles. But her best assets were overshadowed by some total fashion missteps. From seriously unflattering silhouettes to "Tomb Raider" cosplay vibe outfits, these are some of the awful outfits Taylor Swift's killer legs couldn't even save.